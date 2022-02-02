The Flying Lark Selects Suite Of Agilysys Point Of Sale Management Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that The Flying Lark has selected Agilysys cloud-native solutions for its new gaming, entertainment and dining destination in Grants Pass, OR including its award-winning InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex for mobile POS, IG OnDemand for guest self-service F&B ordering and payment, Agilysys Eatec for inventory and procurement management, and Agilysys Seat for venue reservations.

Named after the legendary Oregon thoroughbred who led the nation in wins for two years in the 1980s, The Flying Lark is located next to Grants Pass Downs at the southwest corner of the Josephine County Fairgrounds. The venue will boast a full-service family restaurant, a grab-and-go restaurant, a sports bar, a gaming bar, a state-of-the-art gaming floor, banquet facilities and art pieces by regional artists that celebrate the magic, power and beauty of horses. Its grab-and-go offering will include coffee drinks, sweets and small bites, and two of the dining areas will offer both indoor and outdoor seating to take advantage of Grants Pass' famous climate.

“It was important to find a technology solutions partner who could help us deliver an amazing experience for each guest,” said Mike Thiessen, President of The Flying Lark. “Agilysys understood our vision and offered a comprehensive flexible solution suite that meets our needs across the property. The Agilysys team’s collaborative approach has helped us solve real-time guest experience challenges throughout our solution design process.”

The Agilysys integrated POS solution suite will provide The Flying Lark with an integrated experience for guests and staff alike. Agilysys InfoGenesis POS will provide a modern streamlined food & beverage experience at every location, while IG Flex supports servers with a mobile tablet. IG OnDemand will offer guests the flexibility to order and pay for food and beverages from anywhere on the property using their own mobile device. With Agilysys Seat, guests can make online table and seat reservations for all the property’s venues and help F&B managers optimize table and venue layouts. In addition, managing food inventory and procurement across the property will be easy with Agilysys Eatec.

“We are pleased to add The Flying Lark to our list of premier gaming and entertainment customers,” said Darren Student, VP Sales at Agilysys. “Our comprehensive integrated yet modular set of solutions comes complete with open APIs that support easy integration not only among our own products but with 3rd party applications as well. This unique combination of tightly integrated end-to-end Agilysys hospitality products with API-based extensibility ensures streamlined implementations and continued rapid innovation. Agilysys F&B solutions will help The Flying Lark provide an exceptional guest experience while driving increased revenue and optimizing operational efficiencies.”

InfoGenesis POS a leading point-of-sale solution among luxury hotels and resorts, is a comprehensive POS system that combines highly interactive terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its robust reporting and analysis features, extensive enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, combined with multi-language support, help to drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.

IG Flex is a server mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. IG Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance even if Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

IG OnDemand is a cloud-native SaaS contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop – for pick-up or delivery orders. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

Agilysys Seat is a cloud-native SaaS online seat reservation, wait-list and venue management system that is designed to display and manage seat availability for a wide range of venues including restaurants, pool cabanas, stadia and arenas, gaming table seats and more. Agilysys Seat offers guests the ability to choose their preferred location or server while optimizing venue usage and enabling social distancing.

Agilysys Eatec is a full-featured inventory, procurement and production system designed specifically for the hospitality and foodservice industries. Along with its core purchasing, inventory, recipe, forecasting, production and sales analysis functions, the software also offers modules for catering, cycle planning, retail management, nutrition and allergens.

