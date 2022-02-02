Teradata Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced a global partnership with Microsoft to integrate the Teradata Vantage data platform with Microsoft Azure. With this announcement, businesses seeking to modernize their data analytics workloads with security, reliability, and elasticity – even on a massive scale – can leverage the technology of both companies.

“For decades, Microsoft and Teradata have proven that they are two of the most trusted companies that large enterprises rely on to manage their mission-critical data initiatives,” said Todd Cione, Chief Revenue Officer at Teradata. “This expansion of our partnership reflects the deep commitment both companies have to working together for our customers to successfully execute their cloud strategies and solve the world’s toughest data analytics challenges together.”

Teradata Vantage on Azure is already heavily integrated with the Azure ecosystem, including more than 60 Azure data services. Many of the world’s largest enterprises, including American Airlines and Siemens Healthineers, trust Teradata Vantage on Azure with their complex and demanding data analytics environments. From retailers that provide personalized customer experiences to financial services organizations that use automated analytics to track fraud, Teradata Vantage on Azure connects their wide varieties of data sets and enables their thousands of users to make sense of the chaos.

“Turning data into business-critical insights has become essential for organizations committed to serving evolving market needs with resilience, sustainability, and efficiency,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft. “Teradata and Microsoft are combining their data, AI and cloud capabilities to help teams across industries and professions make data-driven decisions faster.”

Gartner® recently named Teradata and Microsoft as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems report and Teradata Vantage ranked highest in all the analytical use cases in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, including ranking highest in the new Critical Capabilities category for Data Lake.

Teradata Vantage on Azure

Teradata Vantage on Azure integrates with Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, and more than 60 Azure data services to deliver customers the:

Low-risk migration path to modernize data analytics on Vantage and Azure

Teradata solves data analytics challenges for enterprises worldwide, in every industry. Customers who want to modernize in the cloud have seen double-digit improvements in migration speeds when choosing to use Teradata Vantage on Azure.



Teradata solves data analytics challenges for enterprises worldwide, in every industry. Customers who want to modernize in the cloud have seen double-digit improvements in migration speeds when choosing to use Teradata Vantage on Azure. Connected solution to tackle the most complex analytics scenarios

Teradata Vantage empowers customers to migrate and manage their data in the cloud, even at massive scale to support:

Flexible, end-to-end data integration and management: Teradata Vantage on Azure provides customers with the flexibility to integrate data from thousands of different databases and systems. High query volumes & diverse workloads: Millions of queries, by thousands of concurrent users, are run every single day on Teradata Vantage on Azure. Sub-second response times: Teradata Vantage on Azure can easily execute mission-critical, sub-second operations, even in environments with disparate data sources and types.

Teradata Vantage empowers customers to migrate and manage their data in the cloud, even at massive scale to support:

For more information on the partnership and Teradata Vantage on Azure please visit: https://www.teradata.com/Cloud/Azure, or contact microsoft@teradata.com to schedule a meeting to learn more.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, 14 December 2021

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, Rick Greenwald, Merv Adrian, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, Henry Cook, 14 December 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.