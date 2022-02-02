n-Lorem Foundation Partners with Argonaut to Manufacture ASO Medicines for Patients with Nano-rare Diseases

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argonaut Manufacturing Services a leading contract manufacturing organization, and n-Lorem, a nonprofit foundation, today announced a new partnership that supports and reduces the cost of manufacturing of n-Lorem’s experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines developed for nano-rare disease patients (1 to 30 patients worldwide) for free, for life.

“ Providing nano-rare patients, who would otherwise be largely ignored by our current drug discovery paradigm, with a personalized approach for free is a remarkable undertaking and one that requires the commitment of many people and organizations. We are pleased to add Argonaut to our growing list of the industry’s best to support the highest-quality drug discovery, development, and manufacturing for our patients. Reducing the cost of manufacturing translates into lower per-patient costs, which is important for our non-profit and important for our patients who depend upon us and our partners,” said Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of n-Lorem Foundation. “ At n-Lorem, we are fortunate that our partners can integrate seamlessly and efficiently with us and together we work toward making a difference for our nano-rare patient today and tomorrow.”

“ At Argonaut, we are incredibly proud to be working with this distinguished group of experts at the n-Lorem Foundation. We are focused on delivering the best contract manufacturing support to the innovators and creators, in the biopharma industry. Partnering with the n-Lorem Foundation provides us with the unique opportunity to apply our leading aseptic drug product manufacturing technology in support of nano-rare patients,” said Wayne Woodard, Founder and CEO of Argonaut. “ I have been impressed with Stan’s vision and leadership with n-Lorem's charitable approach, and the overall progress of the foundation in such a short time. We are committed strategic partners as we understand that there are > 7,000 known rare to nano-rare diseases. Stan and I share a vision that these patient groups will have access to the life improving or lifesaving drugs that need to be developed. As such, we are honored to work with n-Lorem.”

“ For decades, patient care for rare disease and now nano-rare patients has improved with technological advancement. n-Lorem has established the best partners in rare disease research, and we at Argonaut will be the final step in the sterile fill finish of these life-saving therapies. Our world class platform and expertise in drug product manufacturing were designed specifically for small batch drug product manufacturing that is specifically valuable for rare and orphan disease. This expertise and leadership is what we bring together with n-Lorem,” said Eric Blair, Chief Commercial Officer at Argonaut.

Learn more about n-Lorem’s mission at www.nlorem.org, and please consider giving to n-Lorem to bring hope, possibility and treatment options to these needy patients and families.

Learn more about Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc. parenteral injectable aseptic fill finish services. Argonaut will also be establishing a donation campaign on our website and be available at select conferences with n-Lorem leaders and patients throughout the year to advance the education and ability for n-Lorem and the community to save patients lives, an “n of 1” at a time.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA registered, FDB approved, ISO 13485:2016 cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical companies. Life sciences and molecular diagnostics services include formulation, filling, lyophilization, and kitting, while biopharmaceutical services feature state-of-the-art automated aseptic fill-finish equipment for sterile injectable drugs. All projects are supported by a senior project management group, full analytical quality control service offering and global shipping logistics. From procurement through distribution, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.

https://www.argonautms.com/

About n-Lorem

n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organization established to apply the efficiency, versatility, and specificity of antisense technology to charitably provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat nano-rare patients diagnosed with diseases that are the result of a single genetic defect unique to only one or very few individuals. Nano-rare patients describe a very small group of patients (1-30 worldwide) who, because of their small numbers, have few if any treatment options. n-Lorem Foundation was created to provide hope to these nano-rare patients by developing individualized ASO medicines, which are short strands of modified DNA that can specifically target the transcripts of a defective gene to correct the abnormality. The advantage of experimental ASO medicines is that they can be developed rapidly, inexpensively and are highly specific. To date, n-Lorem has assisted in the development and treatment of 14 nano-rare patients and received over 100 applications for treatment with more than 50 nano-rare patients approved. n-Lorem was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., former chairman and CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who founded Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1989 and, through his vision and leadership, established the company as the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.