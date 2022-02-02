OmniPro LLC Joins AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniPro LLC has joined AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program. As a FirstNet dealer, OmniPro can now sell FirstNet services to eligible current and future public safety customers.

In support of AT&T’s efforts to deliver FirstNet services to first responders under its contract with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), AT&T has engaged a group of dealers and solution providers with deep knowledge of public safety. OmniPro’s participation in the FirstNet Dealer Program will help get FirstNet’s game-changing technology into the hands of first responders throughout the U.S.

FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. It’s being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

AT&T works closely with indirect sellers who will be able to promote, market, and co-sell FirstNet services. OmniPro was selected for its focus on mobility solutions for public safety agencies.

About OmniPro LLC

OmniPro is a leading computer systems integrator offering a wide variety of hardware, software, services, and connectivity solutions. Founded in 1991 as a San Francisco Bay Area VAR (Value Added Reseller) by Ranjan de Costa, OmniPro’s goal has always been to help schools, healthcare organizations, as well as the public sector with innovative technology solutions. As one of the leading integrators in the country today, OmniPro helps customers solve their challenges and communication needs with tablets, laptops, and connectivity solutions to improve safety and productivity.