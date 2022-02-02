Allfunds and iCapital® Platform to Improve Private Market Access Goes Live

MADRID & ZURICH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allfunds, the leading B2B Wealthtech platform for the funds industry, and iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced that their platform to provide private market investment opportunities to the Allfunds global distributor network is now live.

Allfunds’ clients can now request access to this new feature in the Allfunds ecosystem and will be able to access an increasing range of private market funds from leading managers across geographies and strategies – in private equity, private debt, and real assets – with lower minimum investment levels. In the coming months iCapital will continue to select and diligence new funds across a diverse set of strategies, for a comprehensive, robust alternatives offering available to the Allfunds network.

A customer centric focus and digital-first mindset shared by Allfunds and iCapital has resulted in a seamless and highly efficient integration. Through the platform, subscription and client servicing processes throughout the entire investment lifecycle are fully automated, eliminating operational difficulties and the traditional manual, paper-based practice advisors and their clients have historically faced with this asset class. Additionally, investors benefit from centralized document management with complete visibility and comprehensive, streamlined reporting on all investments.

Commenting on the partnership, Juan Alcaraz, CEO of Allfunds, said: “Allfunds is committed to provide its clients with the best possible product offering both in quality and range, so naturally, the inclusion of a private markets offering has been long on our mind. This partnership with iCapital ensures that our clients have an option into private market investment opportunities with the best investment and selection experience. We’re pleased to be partnering with a premier fintech platform and once again, bring a leading solution to our clients.”

“The iCapital and Allfunds teams have a common goal to allow a broader range of wealth managers and banks to access investment opportunities that can help clients meet their portfolio objectives,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “We’re thrilled that our partnership with Allfunds has now launched and know that this is just the beginning of our work together to deliver a comprehensive menu of products in an efficient, transparent, fully-digital private investing experience for our clients.”

“Today, wealth creation is increasingly taking place outside the public market. Our one-of-a-kind partnership with Allfunds provides banks and wealth managers across the globe with access to important growth and diversification opportunities in the private markets,” said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital. “This is a key milestone in iCapital’s international expansion, and we are delighted to partner with Allfunds, a recognized world leader in fund distribution, to facilitate access for a broader number of investors and advisors to private markets investment opportunities.”

