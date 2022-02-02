The Race Equ(al)ity Index Partners with Medallia to Help Companies Understand and Benchmark Racial Equity Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a partnership with Matter to power its Race Equ(al)ity Index™️, a comprehensive index for the tech industry that provides clear insights into a company's diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts.

Medallia Experience Cloud will enable the automation of scoring and customized dashboards for the Race Equ(al)ity Index, helping companies more easily understand and benchmark drivers of racial equity.

“Dion [McKenzie, cofounder] and I built the Race Equ(al)ity Index specifically for leaders who might already be engaging with workplace surveys and employee engagement platforms, yet are still struggling to improve metrics most impactful to racial equity,” said Mandy Bynum Mc Laughlin, CEO and cofounder of Matter, an equity incubator focused on creating tools to empower individuals and support organizations to make workplaces and cultures more equitable. “As a data nerd, I’m inspired by Medallia’s innovative approach to accessibility, nuance in language and sentiment, and overall intentionality to be about — not just talk about — being accountable for impacting racial equity. By utilizing Medallia’s platform, we can automate and scale our efforts to help more companies advance racial equality and equity.”

Participation in the index creates transparency and builds the business case for racial equity in tech. Among many benefits, the index helps:

Companies start new conversations on equity and inclusion, specifically around race

Provide aggregate industry data supporting important metrics for equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI)

Connect currently disparate EDI practitioners and companies for cross-industry collaboration and partnerships

Medallia participated in the index for the first time in 2020 and scored above average among participating companies.

“Reviewing the results of the index helped affirm that we’re on the right path and making progress on our commitment to racial equity, and more importantly, helped identify areas of opportunities to improve,” said Lauren Jackman, SVP, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at Medallia. “The ability to benchmark offerings against other companies who have made racial equity a priority has been a powerful tool for planning and prioritization.”

“Medallia is committed to transparency, accountability, and progress around racial equity and representation,” Jackman continued. “We’ve learned so much from participating in the index. I'm incredibly excited to use our technology to deliver these insights to more companies and advance the mission of the Race Equ(al)ity Index.”

To learn more about the Medallia and Matter partnership, visit: https://www.medallia.com/race-equality-index/

About The Race Equ(al)ity Index™️

The Race Equ(al)ity Index™️ is a standardized industry index that aims to track the performance of tech companies committed to accountability and progress around racial equity and representation. It investigates systems and processes with the biggest impact on BIPOC employees to assess racial equity efforts, highlight opportunities for companies to build a more equitable and inclusive workplace, and benchmark diversity, equity, and inclusion practices against peers. REI is a weighted index that includes a combination of representation data disclosure, recruitment, benefits and talent management practices to track progress in these areas. To learn more, visit www.raceequalityproject.com/insights/the-index.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information, visit www.medallia.com.

© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.