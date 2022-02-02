Casey’s Partners With Feeding America® to Help Fight Hunger in the Heartland

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This February, Casey’s is asking its guests and team members to join them and Monster Energy in continuing the fight against food insecurity. As part of the retailer’s long-standing partnership with Feeding America, Casey’s has set a goal of donating 17 million meals to children and families facing hunger across the heartland in 2022.

In honor of the #HereForGood mission to give back to its local communities, Casey’s is inviting their guests to participate in a round-up at the register campaign. Nationally, each dollar donated equates to 10 meals distributed. Feeding America’s robust network of food banks enables donations to be allocated directly to 52 different local food banks across Casey’s 16-state footprint.

“Hunger and food insecurity are increasingly prevalent challenges for many Americans, especially those living in rural areas where the pandemic has intensified food insecurity,” said Ena Williams, chief operating officer of Casey’s. “Through Casey’s partnership with Feeding America and the generosity of our guests, we can financially support the fundamental need for food in our local communities. These donations can make a lasting, positive impact on those most in need during this critical time.”

With the pandemic only further increasing food insecurity nationwide, communities need support now more than ever. According to the USDA, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, in the United States are food insecure. Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks across the country serves over 40 million Americans every year.

“The fight against hunger grows more important as the pandemic continues to impact communities across the country,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are proud to work with partners, like Casey’s, that are truly committed to helping our neighbors who live with food insecurity.”

Since their partnership launched in 2020, Casey’s and Feeding America have donated over 15 million meals alone as a result of their collaboration and Casey’s guests’ donations to combat hunger.

This year, Casey’s guests also have the opportunity to look good while doing good. In collaboration with RAYGUN, there are T-shirt designs available for purchase to benefit this fight against hunger. Each purchase of a Casey’s T-shirt will result in $5 donated directly to Feeding America.

To learn more about how to join Casey’s and Feeding America in this effort, visit www.caseys.com/community.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400+ convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.