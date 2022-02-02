Kerzner International and Lone Mountain Land Company Introduce One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana

BIG SKY, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Mountain Land Company (“LMLC”) and Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) are pleased to announce One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, the first One&Only resort and residential community in the United States. The addition of One&Only Moonlight Basin is part of the strategic growth for the One&Only portfolio, introducing resorts and residences in the world’s most incredible natural settings, buzzing urban centres, and exclusive communities of One&Only Private Homes. The brand’s first alpine resort, this continues the evolution of One&Only in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Designed by renowned architect, Olson Kundig, One&Only Moonlight Basin will include 73 guest rooms and suites in the main lodge, 19 secluded villas throughout the resort, a separate ski lodge, and a Chenot Spa. The resort is expected to open in 2024. In addition, the resort will introduce the first community of One&Only Private Homes in the U.S., offering 62 private residences throughout the landscape, sure to become one of the most sought after addresses in the U.S. The free-standing Olson Kundig-designed homes will offer a contemporary design, complete with glass walls to showcase Big Sky’s soaring mountain ranges.

Located between the iconic Lone Peak and the Spanish Peaks, this new, secluded One&Only resort will showcase Montana’s mountains, unsurpassed scenery, and abundant wildlife, while providing every modern amenity, making the remote retreat a truly exclusive experience. One&Only Moonlight Basin will be connected by gondola to Big Sky’s world-class skiing with over 5,800 skiable acres, and will provide access to unparalleled mountain golf courses, and limitless outdoor opportunities. Less than an hour’s drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and an hour from Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky is located in the heart of a 3-million-acre national forest and is ultimately joined with the 20 million-acre Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

“I am thrilled that we are introducing our first One&Only resort and community of Private Homes in the U.S. Each One&Only resort celebrates their own distinctive location and Big Sky is the perfect site, where guests and residents alike can enjoy the very best of nature year-round through the life and energy of One&Only,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “At Moonlight Basin, Lone Mountain Land Company has built a mountain destination that showcases the natural beauty of Montana’s extensive, dramatic landscapes, and I am delighted to introduce One&Only in this unrivalled destination.”

Intimate in size, the architectural design of the resort respects the terrain and minimal impact will be made to the location’s ecosystem during development. Framing the majestic mountain ranges of the area, the resort will seamlessly integrate into the inspired landscape. Featuring local art embracing textiles, roaring fires, and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, guests will simultaneously feel connected to, yet protected from, the spectacular surroundings. Like all properties in the One&Only collection, One&Only Moonlight Basin will place an emphasis on privacy, providing the ultimate hideaway within a choice of accommodations that are perfect for both couples and families. An emphasis will be placed on outdoor living spaces to enjoy the natural mountain surroundings.

“Moonlight Basin offers one of the most unique mountain experiences in the U.S.,” says Matt Kidd, Managing Director, Lone Mountain Land Company. “We look forward to working with the One&Only team in Big Sky to bring the unique design and exceptional service standards of One&Only to Montana.”

One&Only also has an exclusive global partnership with the leading health and wellness brand based in Switzerland, Chenot. The resort will be home to a transformative Chenot Spa, providing an experience that combines science-based health and beauty with alternative therapies. This will be the first time the Chenot Method® will be available in North America. A cutting-edge fitness center will feature both indoor and outdoor spaces, as part of the resort’s overall amenities that will evolve with the seasons.

One&Only is known for their culinary prowess and One&Only Moonlight Basin will be no exception, offering an array of remarkable indoor and outdoor dining experiences featuring fresh, local ingredients and internationally inspired cuisine. As a culinary destination, each restaurant at the resort will be defined by their own distinct ethos, design, and flavour. The resort will also be ideal for memorable corporate retreats or an intimate celebration. Outdoor spaces will be available to transform locations into unrivalled private events with spectacular views.

The resort will act as both the nexus for adventure and a space to unwind between activities. From hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fly fishing and snowshoeing, to Alpine and Nordic skiing, dogsledding, and snowmobiling, personal experiences will be offered to discover the best of Big Sky. As with all One&Only properties, the resort will offer innovative programming for families with children while carefully preserving space for adults only as well.

From awe-inspiring natural landscapes to state-of-the-art facilities for fitness, wellness, art, cooking and more, One&Only Moonlight Basin will be a stimulating oasis for active, mindful, and creative pursuits, regardless of age or passions. An adventurous experience, authentically wild.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences in Dubai. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia, and Australia. Upcoming immersive lifestyle brand, SIRO is the newest hospitality experience from Kerzner, focusing on holistic health and wellness. Additionally, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, mazaganbeachresort.com, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, or sirohotels.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

About One&Only

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence. Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled. The exclusive collection includes One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives; One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius; One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm in Dubai; One&Only Palmilla and One&Only Mandarina in Mexico; One&Only Cape Town in South Africa; Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley in The Blue Mountains in Australia; One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia; One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest in Rwanda and One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro. Additional resorts in development include One&Only Aesthesis and One&Only Kéa Island in Greece and One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai as well as communities of One&Only Private Homes around the world. More information on One&Only is available at oneandonlyresorts.com.

About Lone Mountain Land Company

Lone Mountain Land Company (LMLC) was formed in 2014 by CrossHarbor Capital Partners to manage the planning, entitlement, building, marketing, operations, and the sale of premier real estate in and around Big Sky, Montana. Today, LMLC is focused on the world-class hospitality, residential, and ski and golf clubs of Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, Moonlight Basin and additional projects worldwide. Visit: www.lonemountainland.com

About Moonlight Basin

Set on the northwest side of Montana’s iconic Lone Mountain, a vast 8,000 acres of Moonlight Basin offers members an incredible mountain lifestyle, striking homes, direct access to the vast, 5,850 acres of world-class ski terrain at Big Sky Resort. Also on property, a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, fine dining, private hiking, mountain biking and Nordic ski trails, an incredible variety of wildlife, and much more. Moonlight Basin is convenient to all that the Big Sky area has to offer, as well as Yellowstone National Park. For more information, visit www.moonlightbasin.com.

About Olson Kundig

Now in its sixth decade of practice, Olson Kundig is a collaborative design practice whose work includes hospitality projects, cultural and museum projects, exhibition design, commercial and mixed-use design (including wineries and sports facilities), private and multi-family residential, places of worship, interior design, product design and landscape design. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, the firm and its staff of over 200 works with clients around the world. More information at olsonkundig.com.