Accenture Talent Hub for Salesforce Launches in Albany, New York

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has opened a Talent Hub for Salesforce in Albany, New York dedicated to recruiting, training and skilling people in Salesforce technology. As a founding member of the Salesforce Talent Alliance, this center brings to life Accenture and Salesforce's desire to help address the growing need for Salesforce-skilled talent in the market.

The Accenture Talent Hub for Salesforce aims to create 100 new jobs in 2022 with plans for continued growth. In addition to the new jobs, Accenture and Salesforce intend to offer paid internships to college students and apprenticeships to people looking to reinvent their career paths.

By tapping into the high-potential and diverse talent market in New York’s Capital Region, Accenture will help address the increased demand for Salesforce skills and services from its clients, particularly for Service Cloud and Sales Cloud solutions.

“The Capital Region is home to a talented pool of job seekers looking to launch or enhance their careers in an exciting, up-and-coming industry,” said New York State Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon. “I’m thrilled to see Accenture and Salesforce expand their commitment to New York by investing further in the development of in-demand skills, benefiting students, workers and the local economy.”

Located within Accenture’s office in Albany, the Talent Hub will provide opportunities for both in-person and virtual skills development, meeting the flexible learning needs of today’s hybrid workforce.

Jack Azagury, Accenture’s market unit lead for the US Northeast, said, “In this time of compressed transformation, we’re seeing increased demand from our local clients for Salesforce technologies that can deliver value for their customers and employees. Through recruiting, training, and talent development, the new Talent Hub in Albany expands our commitment to diversity and inclusion while growing our community of Salesforce practitioners.”

Deborah Snyder, State of New York lead for Accenture, said, “With demand for digital and cloud capabilities growing throughout the public and private sectors, the Talent Hub reflects our dedication to growing the future workforce in New York.”

The Accenture Talent Hub for Salesforce in Albany expands the company’s commitment to the New York workforce. It builds on local initiatives, such as Accenture’s New York apprenticeship program and its participation in the New York CEO Job Council, which includes a commitment to hire graduates of the City College of New York (CUNY).

Through the Salesforce Talent Alliance, Salesforce, organizational partners like Accenture, and workforce development organizations bring new talent into the ecosystem to build a diverse workforce that reflects the communities in which we live and work. To support their hiring efforts, Talent Alliance partners receive connections to a diverse talent pipeline and resources to build their Salesforce practice.

“Developing diverse Salesforce-skilled talent is a critical priority and we’re proud to collaborate with Accenture to support its new Talent Hub in Albany,” said Tyler Prince, EVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Initiatives like this can make a real difference in developing workforces of the future that reflect the communities they serve.”

For more information about Accenture and Salesforce visit www.accenture.com/salesforce

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.