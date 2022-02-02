Acxiom Partners with Treasure Data to Future-Proof Cookieless Prospect Marketing

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced that Acxiom’s Real Identity™ is integrating with Treasure Data, the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), to enable full-funnel personalization, measurement and attribution. Leveraging Acxiom’s more than 50 years of expertise in privacy-compliant data and identity management, the integration will further improve Acxiom’s ability to help brands identify, acquire, and retain customers, despite them having to rely on cookieless technologies.

Recently, Acxiom completed a successful integration with Treasure Data via Treasure Boxes, the industry’s first CDP solutions library, made up of prebuilt sets of code and applications brands can immediately use to unlock the value from their CDP. Today’s announcement builds on that success by introducing a deeper integration between Treasure Data CDP and Acxiom's Real Identity™ solution. This will enable brands to more accurately and consistently identify people across touchpoints and create more relevant experiences throughout the customer journey.

As brands increasingly move toward creating 1:1 personalized experiences, businesses need to deploy technologies that gather and manage accurate data for customers and prospects. The new integration improves data collection and identification via Acxiom’s rTag, making it accessible everywhere and enabling brands to build more complete views of customer journeys across all channels, paid and owned.

The innovation announced today is in response to industry trends and developments that brands cannot ignore. As third-party cookies deprecate, brands must reassess their customer data strategies and explore the different legal basis available when processing personal information. Today, personal information and digital identifiers, often managed using cookies, form much of the underlying connection across the martech and adtech ecosystems. But this landscape is shifting rapidly – and consent isn't the only option.

Acxiom Real Identity™ and Treasure Data helps brands develop what they need for the future: a more sophisticated and agile way of managing identifying information. The innovative partnership revolutionizes the identity model by placing the brand at the center of its own identity solution, with all third-party data, technology, or identity providers as contributors. By creating brand-owned identity graphs, with related services, brands have more control when managing their data and technology, improving accuracy while reducing reliance on third-party cookies across owned and paid media.

“Working with Treasure Data on these deep integrations is yet another next step in our successful partnership,” says Eugene Becker, Executive Vice President and GM Global Data and Identity Products at Acxiom. “Wide scale adoption of consumer experience applications creates new demand to seamlessly integrate identity and data. Finding new ways to identify customers, deliver insights and activate audiences will be critical to delivering a robust marketing ROI. The combination of Acxiom’s Real Identity™ and Treasure Data’s CDP will help brands achieve this.”

“With the inevitable cookie-less world, marketers need to continue to change their tactics as privacy regulations and consumer attitudes evolve,” says Andrew Stephenson, Marketing Director at Treasure Data. “This integration gives brands a single access point for customer experiences, allowing them to be more agile in the acquisition of new customers while boosting customer loyalty and re-activation.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com.