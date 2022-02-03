“Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” Original Soundtrack for 7FATES: CHAKHO Is Coming Exclusively to WEBTOON

LOS ANGELES & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and HYBE have announced today that the official soundtrack “Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” to HYBE’s original story 7FATES: CHAKHO will be released on February 4 at 9 PM ET exclusively on WEBTOON’s global service. Created in collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS, 7FATES: CHAKHO already set a record with 15 million views in two days online.

Produced by BTS’ SUGA, “Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” complements the storyline and atmosphere of 7FATES: CHAKHO with Jung Kook’s vocals further enhancing the song’s mood. SUGA produced the track based on the actual synopsis of 7FATES: CHAKHO and the webcomic sketch.

The title, “Stay Alive,” is a nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world.

Part of the soundtrack will be released on February 4 along with Episode Four of 7FATES: CHAKHO via WEBTOON’s global service, and the full version of the song will be released via global streaming platforms on February 10.

The HYBE Original Story 7FATES: CHAKHO is a globally popular webcomic that is updated every Saturday on WEBTOON. It was released in 10 languages around the world through WEBTOON’s global service on January 14. Inspired by the "Chakhogapsa'' tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea, the story is an urban fantasy set in the near future.

About WEBTOON

WEBTOON® is the world's largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories.

With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there’s something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. With an average of 72+ million monthly active users, and WEBTOON adaptations on Netflix, HBO Max, and other screens around the world, WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainment brands.

The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

About HYBE

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment lifestyle platform company that innovates the music industry under the mission "We believe in music". The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its business ventures in entertainment lifestyle upon three pillars. The label division brings creatives centered around music and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games. The platform division connects and expands all of HYBE's contents and services. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each field, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, expand fan experience, and make a difference for anyone who enjoys a music-based entertainment lifestyle.