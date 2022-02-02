Texas-based companies Corinth Land Co. and Prattco Creekway Industrial just acquired 7255 Meadow Hill Drive in Frisco, Texas, a Class A Industrial building in the heart of Frisco’s thriving Industrial and Sports market. The property is also one mile from the Toyota Soccer Complex, home to FC Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just months after selling their 17-building light industrial portfolio totaling almost 570,000 SF in prime DFW market areas, Corinth Land Co. and Prattco Creekway Industrial (PCI) added a new property to their portfolio with the purchase of a Class A Industrial building in the heart of Frisco’s Industrial and Sports market. One mile from the Toyota Soccer Complex, home to FC Dallas, the latest portfolio addition is located at 7255 Meadow Hill Drive in Frisco.

“The sports-related real estate market, particularly in DFW, continues to show robust growth alongside other key market sectors,” said Corinth Land Co. President and Founder Paun Peters. “We think this is a strong addition to our portfolio and look forward to continued exploration of portfolio options.”

The single tenant, 60,000 SF building sits on seven acres and is occupied by Performance Indoor Training.

“The Frisco sub-market is one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the entire United States,” said Lance Bozman, PCI managing partner. “Following the recent sale of our DFW light industrial portfolio, we are excited about this acquisition and will continue to advance our strategy of aggregating well located, shallow bay industrial assets.”

Founded by Peters in 2006, Corinth Land Co.’s initial focus was providing oil and gas surface sites and easements in the Barnett Shale. Peters sold the company’s holdings in 2016 and is now focused on the acquisition, development and operation of commercial and residential real estate assets in strategic locations throughout the DFW area, Texas and North America.

PCI Managing Partner Lance Bozman was formerly a managing director of a $1 Billion AIG/Lincoln portfolio that comprised 4 million SF of industrial and commercial investments. PCI Managing Partner Chad Lunsford spent 20 years at GE Capital Real Estate and has a deep background in risk management, underwriting and operations serving in various management and leadership positions. PCI Managing Partner Blake Bozman was formerly an operating partner with Drive Financial before selling the company in an almost $1 Billion transaction to Spain’s Santander Consumer Finance. He currently sits on the board of Veritex Bank.

For more information, visit Corinth Land Co. or Prattco Creekway | Commercial Real Estate Dallas Tx.