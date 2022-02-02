Mawson Infrastructure Group and Voltus Partner to Deliver a 100 Megawatt Virtual Power Plant to PJM in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software technology platform, and Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson”), a global leading-edge digital asset infrastructure company, today announce plans to deliver 100 megawatts (MWs) of distributed energy resources to the PJM electricity grid in 2022. Mawson is building a new 100 MW cryptomining facility on the grounds of a former industrial site in Midland, Pennsylvania with the intention of bringing 50 MWs of load online by March 2022 and an additional 50 MWs by June 2022. This capacity is expected to be available to PJM’s grid operators as a grid balancing resource 24/7/365 through the Voltus DER marketplace software platform.

“Mawson actively works to reduce energy consumption and limit our environmental impact as we build energy-efficient next-generation digital infrastructure,” explains Mawson Chief Operating Officer Liam Wilson. “Incorporating the best practice of distributed energy resource program participation through the Voltus software platform into our Midland development plans was another opportunity for Mawson to be a steward of the community and electricity grid that is serving us.”

“Cryptomining load is expected to reach nearly 10,000 MWs in the US over the next five years,” explains Gregg Dixon, Voltus CEO and Co-founder. “Voltus can control these loads in a fully automated fashion, connecting this capacity to power markets that value them, resulting in cash back to miners, reliable resources for grid operators, and a balancing resource to improve the reliability of much-needed renewable energy. Digital infrastructure leaders like Mawson recognize that partnering with Voltus supports the grid and provides a competitive advantage in the power-cost driven world of cryptomining.”

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”) is the leading platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

Voltus previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (“Broadscale”) (Nasdaq: SCLE), which is expected to result in Voltus becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq in the first half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

