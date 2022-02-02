AdaCore Joins Forces with Ferrous Systems to Support Rust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, today announces the formation of a strategic partnership with Ferrous Systems, a technology company specializing in the Rust programming language. The collaboration aims to further develop Ferrous Systems' Ferrocene Rust toolchain, to support embedded mission- and safety-critical applications, and to qualify it under relevant industry software safety standards.

Interest in and usage of Rust is growing in industrial applications, but for safety-critical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, and defense, there is currently no safety-certified Rust toolchain. The Ferrocene Partnership will support the qualification needs of customers who would like to integrate this emerging Rust language technology into their safety-critical applications.

“For over 25 years, AdaCore has supported the evolving needs of safety and mission-critical industries by investing in new architectures, languages, and technologies. And we believe that there is a need for both Ada and Rust in the safety- and security-critical arena,” said Quentin Ochem, Lead of Product Management and Business Development, AdaCore. “This effort will complement our long-standing Ada commitment while offering an opportunity to extend our expertise in safety-certified toolchains to the growing Rust community.”

“We look forward to working with AdaCore on the development of Ferrocene,” said Florian Gilcher, Managing Director of Ferrous Systems. “Our companies share many similar values, including a desire to support programmers with better languages and tools for safer programming, a commitment to open-source software, and a drive to facilitate software certification. By working together, we can more quickly bring a safety-certified Rust toolchain to the high integrity market.”

For more information about the AdaCore/Ferrous Systems Ferrocene Partnership, read our blog. If you are looking to build a safety-certified Rust solution, please reach out to us directly.

About Ferrous Systems

Ferrous Systems was founded in 2018 to advance the commercial viability of the Rust programming language by providing commercial services and further development of the language. Founding members of Ferrous Systems have been fundamentally involved in the Rust project for over 7 years. Ferrous Systems’ primary business focus is embedded software development, training and tool development using the Rust programming language. Ferrous Systems is the largest software company worldwide focused on the Rust programming language. Customers include Mozilla, Sarcos Robotics and Google Android.

Ferrous Systems started the Ferrocene project and is focused on providing toolchains and tools to Rust users that enable them to build safety-critical and security-critical software in Rust. This includes toolchains with long-term support, qualification packages, and tools for securing Rust software.

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems.

Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial and military avionics, automotive, railway, space, defense systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com.

http://www.adacore.com

http://twitter.com/AdaCoreCompany