Go Big or Go Home! MCR Acquires the Aloft by Marriott in Downtown Houston

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everything is bigger in Texas — including the hotel rooms! MCR — the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired the 168-room Aloft Houston Downtown, a modern, 11-story hotel located in Houston. This is the company’s 38th hotel in the Lone Star State.

Big commerce, space exploration and surrounding waterways have earned Houston — America’s 4th-largest city — the nicknames Hustle Town, Space City and Bayou City. Home to more than 35 Fortune 1,000 companies, from Sysco to Phillips 66, the growing metropolis works hard and plays even harder, coming alive with culinary and cultural events, from first-rate restaurants to world-class museums and thrilling performances.

The Aloft’s location is a huge draw: The hotel is just a five-minute drive from the George R. Brown Convention Center (the site of countless conventions and expos), the Toyota Center (where the NBA’s Houston Rockets dunk) and Minute Maid Park (where the Houston Astros hit home runs).

Less than a half hour away, you’ll find The Galleria Mall, which typically draws 24 million visitors to its 375 stores annually, the University of Houston and the Houston Zoo. At NRG Stadium, catch Houston Texans football games, the TaxAct Texas Bowl Division I-A college football match and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, kicking off its 90th year on February 28.

At the Aloft, the city skyline is in your backyard! Lounge poolside and sip craft cocktails at our rooftop W XYZ bar as you listen to live music surrounded by skyscrapers. Houston’s friendly hospitality even extends to its warm weather. When the temperature dips, the pool is heated!

Head to the lobby for impromptu gatherings. Get drinks at the bar and play a game of pool! Hungry? The Re:fuel pantry is open 24 hours, offering snacks and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.

At the end of your busy day, come back to rest in spacious accommodations. Say howdy to high ceilings and open floor plans as you enjoy the convenience of super-fast Wi-Fi, a walk-in shower, a mini refrigerator and a microwave in your guestroom or suite.

Don’t miss a step in your wellness routine. The bright, clean fitness center is well-equipped for daily workouts, so you can get your steps in, lift weights and hit your fitness goals.

If you’re traveling on business, prepare for an upcoming meeting in our 24-hour business center or plan an event in our 3,719 square feet of meeting space. With five event rooms, there’s plenty of room to roam!

Best of all, you don’t have to leave your four-legged sidekick behind. Our Animals R Fun (Arf) program welcomes your favorite travel buddy with an Aloft signature pet bed, bowl and complimentary treats and toys.

The Aloft Houston Downtown is located at 820 Fannin Street and features:

168 guestrooms and suites

Two bars, one in the lobby and one on the roof

A grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

A lobby lounge

Free, fast Wi-Fi

A fitness center

An outdoor pool

A 24-hour business center

Valet parking

Laundry facilities

3,719 square feet of event space across five meeting rooms.

Reserve rooms by phone at (622) 638-6014 or online at marriott.com.

