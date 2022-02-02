Snap Inc. Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), a non-profit focusing on providing next-generation, open-source digital media technology to everyone, today announced that Snap Inc. has joined the organization at the Promoter level. Snap Inc., a camera company, empowers people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world and have fun together. Snap Inc.’s technologies and services, such as Snapchat and Spectacles, use video and augmented reality to enhance how their community experiences the world.

As a member of the Alliance, Snap Inc. will collaborate with AOMedia members, the leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.

AOMedia's AV1 is an open-source codec that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. AV1 enables more screens to display the vivid images, deeper colors, brighter highlights, darker shadows and other enhanced UHD imaging features that consumers and businesses have come to expect – all while using less data.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Snap Inc. to the Alliance for Open Media, highlighting our joint commitment to leverage AV1 to improve streaming media in new and cutting-edge ways," said Matt Frost, AOMedia chair and director at Google. "Snap Inc. brings a wealth of interactive video experience to support the development and adoption of AV1. Using AOMedia’s open framework, Snap Inc.'s knowledge and expertise will enhance our collective efforts to deliver next-generation video experiences that incorporate augmented reality video capabilities and more.”

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on Twitter at @a4omedia.