CDK Global Introduces CDK CarSource Wholesale Marketplace

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, today introduced CDK CarSource, an online wholesale marketplace that connects dealers to used vehicle inventories nationwide through a seamless integration with CDK Drive, the industry’s leading dealership management system (DMS) used at more than 9,100 retail locations.

The new solution is an added benefit to dealers using CDK Drive that creates opportunities for time and money savings. It enables automated inventory listings to the marketplace from a large, trusted network of actively governed and screened sellers nationwide. It also allows all dealers—including those using other dealer management systems—to search or bid on vehicles at no cost and offers the most competitive wholesale transaction fees with discounts for CDK customers.

“With the demand for used vehicles at an all-time high, wholesale and used inventory management are top priorities for many dealers,” said Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, CDK Global. “With CDK CarSource, we are partnering with dealers to help them maintain an ideal used vehicle inventory, while reducing the time and cost associated with listing their current inventory and sourcing additional vehicles. This is another great example of how we are leveraging our unique position within the automotive ecosystem to create a seamless, integrated experience across all aspects of selling, buying and owning a vehicle—from sourcing to retail sale, and beyond.”

Features of CDK CarSource, include:

CDK Drive Integration —Sync available inventory from CDK Drive to list and buy instantly without having to rekey deals

—Sync available inventory from CDK Drive to list and buy instantly without having to rekey deals Mobile App —Manage remarketing solutions on-the-go

—Manage remarketing solutions on-the-go Expert Wholesale Management —Dedicated wholesale experts monitoring opportunities tailored to a dealer’s inventory goals

—Dedicated wholesale experts monitoring opportunities tailored to a dealer’s inventory goals No Exclusivity—List used vehicles on the marketplace and continue to sell them at retail

Dealers with CDK Drive interested in integrating their inventories into CDK CarSource can contact their sales representative or visit CDK at NADA Show 2022 in booth 2901W.

Dealers interested in searching and bidding on vehicles can visit CDKCarSource.com.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.