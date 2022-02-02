U. S. Steel Three-peats Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Equality Index

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the third year in a row that U. S. Steel has earned the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality designation with a perfect score. U. S. Steel was one of only two metals and mining companies to receive a perfect score for 2022.

“To execute our Best for All℠ strategy, we need workplaces that work for all,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “When our employees feel safe and secure, they excel, and when our employees excel, so does our company. Our culture of caring reminds us to treat every employee with respect, and we work every day to foster workplace environments where everyone feels physically and psychologically safe.”

U. S. Steel offers inclusive benefits including parental leave, adoption assistance and domestic partner coverage. The company’s SteelPRIDE employee resource group also provides a network for LGBTQ+ employees and their allies, with educational programming and networking opportunities.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “There is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to U. S. Steel for achieving the title of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

