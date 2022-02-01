BNY Mellon Wealth Management and Havas New York Partnered With Famed Photographer Nadav Kander and Emmy-Nominated Director Nadia Hallgren to Celebrate the Firm’s Influential and Philanthropic Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNY Mellon Wealth Management (BNY Mellon WM) has collaborated with Havas New York, the North America flagship agency for Havas Creative Group, to highlight its philanthropic clients who leverage Active Wealth practices to “Do Well Better” and increase their positive impact on society. Active Wealth practices were developed by BNY Mellon WM to help clients achieve long-term financial success that stretches across market cycles and spans generations. They comprise five core principles: Invest, Borrow, Spend, Manage and Protect.

The campaign, which kicks off January 31, 2022, looks to break stereotypes of wealth by displaying the purpose-driven ventures of BNY Mellon WM’s clients and how they partner with the firm for the betterment of society. To do so, "Do Well Better” features a series of interviews and portraits shot by world-renowned photographer, Nadav Kander, as well as award-winning filmmaker and director, Nadia Hallgren.

Hallgren is best-known for directing Becoming, a documentary about former First Lady Michelle Obama, which was released on Netflix and nominated for four Emmys including Best Director, Best Cinematographer and Best Documentary Feature. Kander is renowned for capturing the world’s most influential people, including members of the Royal Family and American presidents. His work is housed in prestigious public collections around the world, including the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago.

“Nadav and Nadia engaged in intimate, unscripted dialogues with our clients, capturing their passion for social impact authentically,” said Kirti Naik, Head of Marketing & Communications at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. “We’re proud to see how our wealth managers support clients in building legacies and telling their stories; and, most of all, we’re proud of, how BNY Mellon WM is a part of their lives.”

“We decided to engage Kander and Hallgren because we wanted to create a portrait of the new aspiration for wealth. One that’s not just focused on portfolio growth, but the influence people can have on society at large,” says Nick Elliott, Creative Director, Havas New York.

Havas New York CCO Dan Lucey added, “We wanted to grab the attention of an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking audience, which is energized by business, new ventures, philanthropic efforts, and bringing a productive mindset to wealth.”

Three BNY Mellon WM clients visited Nadav’s studio to speak to him about their active pursuits and how the firm is helping them make a bigger impact. Featured clients include:

Heidi Murkoff, author of What to Expect When You’re Expecting What to Expect Project, with a mission to “empower, educate, support and nurture moms around the world.” She has been named one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”

Jamshed Mulla, a retired telecom executive and an active board member of a non-profit called Suited for Change, equips women with professional attire, coaching, and skills training as they embark on their path to financial independence.

Dr. Lyndon Haviland has more than 25 years of experience in domestic and international public health and has worked with a wide range of organizations. She is a passionate advocate for human rights and is dedicated to bringing individuals and organizations together to achieve lasting social change.

At the conclusion of their respective interviews and photo-shoots, each one of BNY Mellon WM’s clients received a fine art portrait that marked the experience and how their personal story helped to inform it.

“Do Well Better” is the first campaign from BNY Mellon WM to highlight their clients’ social impact initiatives. It comes on the heels of Havas New York’s B Corp Certification and represents a shared vision between the two companies for aligning people, planet and profit.

To learn more about the “Do Well Better” campaign and watch our client stories, click here.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $321 billion in total client assets, as of December 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm’s institutional multi-asset solutions business. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

About Havas Group

Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative Group, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business. At Havas New York, we are a creative company with soul, breaking tradition in our category to help progressive marketers speak the modern language of advertising through culture, design and technology—creating better, more meaningful brand experiences. Creatives are creators who deliver work designed to raise consciousness and inspire conversation in the real world, not the advertising space. Learn more at our website, nyc.havas.com, or follow us on Twitter @HavasNYC, Facebook and Instagram @HavasNYC.