Top Design Platform Dribbble Acquires Prominent Font Marketplace Fontspring

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dribbble, the world’s leading community for creatives to share, grow, and get hired, has announced today the acquisition of Fontspring, a font marketplace featuring more than 700 of the world’s top type foundries.

The move follows Dribbble’s 2020 acquisition of Creative Market, a marketplace of fonts, graphics, templates and other ready-to-use design assets from independent creators around the world. In 2021, Dribbble added a marketplace to its own site, powered by Creative Market design assets, opening the possibility for expansion through Fontspring in the future.

"We couldn’t be more excited to bring Fontspring into the Dribbble family," said Zack Onisko, CEO of Dribbble. "Fontspring is well regarded for its deep inventory of quality type, user-friendly licensing, and tight relationships with font foundries. These are all attributes that we and our community of designers care deeply about. We look forward to a partnership that better serves the collective needs of designers while providing greater exposure and opportunity to the contributors across our platforms."

Onisko added that the move cements Dribbble’s status as the second largest distributor of fonts online, providing a clear alternative for font foundries seeking broad reach to designers. Fonts represent one of highest grossing and fastest growing categories within Dribbble’s marketplace business. The acquisition adds further expertise to a leadership team with decades of experience in the design and type spaces and a deep understanding of the changing needs of creatives.

"Dribbble is a great fit for Fontspring because we share many common values including a strong emphasis on relationships, a drive to create worry-free customer experiences, and a culture of play and experimentation," said Ethan Dunham, President and founder of Fontspring. "You should expect more of what we already do well, with solid leadership and resources to help us grow."

While operations will remain independent for now, the teams will collaborate on opportunities to serve designers and creators.

ABOUT DRIBBBLE:

Dribbble is where the world's top designers share, grow, and get hired. As a designer-first, fully remote company, Dribbble focuses on creating features and tools that propel designers and their work to the next level.

ABOUT FONTSPRING:

Fontspring is a leading font marketplace featuring more than 700 top foundries including Mark Simonson Studio - creator of the ultra popular Proxima Nova family and HVD Fonts - maker of the widely used Brandon Grotesque family. Fontspring is celebrated for its fair and simple licensing that supports foundries and customers.