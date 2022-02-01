Neal Gerber Eisenberg Enhances Corporate & Securities Group With Partner Gregory Grove

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the addition of Gregory Grove as a partner in the Corporate & Securities practice group. Grove joins from Much Shelist, where he led the Startups & Venture Capital practice and was head of its blockchain team. At NGE, Grove joins the venture capital team led by partner Michael Gray.

“Greg strengthens our Corporate & Securities group with his diverse transactional experience, practical business insights and technical acumen,” said Robert Gerber, the firm’s Managing Partner. “His sophisticated client service aligns with our firm’s collaborative and industrious culture and I’m excited to welcome him to the firm.”

Grove counsels clients at all business life cycle stages regarding mergers and acquisitions, venture capital investments, strategic structuring, intellectual property, private equity and debt transactions, and exit strategies. He has broad experience guiding startups, emerging companies and mature businesses regarding legal and formation matters, and his expansive client base includes public and private companies in domestic and international transactions.

“In addition to expanding the talents of our venture capital practice, Greg’s blockchain experience brings important capabilities to the firm,” added John Koenigsknecht, chair of the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice group. “His deep understanding of business and technology will be a terrific asset to our clients.”

Before becoming a lawyer, Grove drew on his training and experience as an electrical engineer, working for 3M as a researcher, and in corporate intelligence, strategy, and finance for Motorola. Greg also served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force where he worked on matters involving labor law, government contracts, international law, and litigation.

“I’m thrilled to join Neal Gerber Eisenberg,” said Grove. “The firm’s commitment to client service combined with its entrepreneurial and collaborative culture and multi-practice platform has me excited to work with my new colleagues to serve the needs of clients at all stages of complexity and growth.”

Grove received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About NGE

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best-known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.