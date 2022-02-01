Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type, Usage, End User Preference Survey and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL,RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy,Lumpectomy), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast lesion localization market is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2026 from USD 244 million in 2021.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer, the increasing rate of the geriatric population (as age contributes to the risk of breast cancer and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer in the coming years. However, several factors, such as uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures, are expected to restrain the growth of the breast lesion localization market during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020

Based on type, the breast lesion localization market is segmented into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and other localization methods. In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020. The appropriate localization of abnormal tissues, the minimum removal of normal tissues, minimum scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices are the major factors driving the growth of the wire localization segment.

Radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment accounted for the largest share of the radioisotope localization market in 2020

Radioisotope localization is used for preoperative nonpalpable lesion localization during breast cancer surgeries as well as for sentinel lymph node mapping in cancer staging. By type, the radioisotope localization methods market is segmented into radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) and radioactive seed localization (RSL). ROLL segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.

In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.

Based on usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy). In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market. The factors driving the growth of the market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, improved reimbursement scenarios, increased awareness of early detection of breast cancer, and greater demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020

The breast lesion localization market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market is 2020, followed by Europe. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the rapidly increasing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer

Growing Rate of the Aging Population

Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Restraints

Uncertainty in Regulatory Approval Procedures

Opportunities

Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Localization Procedures

Challenges

Shortage of Oncologists

Companies Mentioned

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merit Medical Systems

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Argon Medical Devices

Laurane Medical LLC

Endomagnetics Ltd. (Endomag)

Intramedical Imaging, LLC

Isoaid

Surgiceye GmbH

Ranfac Corp.

Mermaid Medical Group

Izi Medicalproducts, LLC

Matek Medikal

Tsunami Medical Srl

Bpb Medica

Sirius Medical Systems B.V.

Molli Surgical Inc.

Sterylab S.R.L.

Cp Medical

Mdl Srl

Biomedical Srl

Elucent Medical

Vigeo Srl

Medax Medical Devices

