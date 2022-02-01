Centrum Health and Oscar Health Announce Collaboration in Miami-Dade County to Expand Access to Quality and Affordable Care for Oscar Members

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centrum Health, a high-performing primary care group and Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced a collaboration that will expand access for Oscar’s Individual & Family plan members in Miami-Dade County.

Oscar Health members can access Centrum Health Clinics at the following locations:

7200 NW 7th St., Ste 150 Miami, FL 33126

7200 NW 7th St, Ste 202-204 Miami, FL 33126

900 W 49th St., Ste 101 Hialeah, FL 33012

900 W 49th St., Ste 206 Hialeah, FL 33012

900 W 49th St., Ste 308 Hialeah, FL 33012

4218 E 4th Ave Hialeah, FL 33013

11825 SW 26th St Miami, FL 33175

4767 NW 183rd St Miami Gardens, FL 33055

1149 SW 27th Ave Miami, FL 33135

434 SW 12th Ave. Suite 100 Miami, FL 33125

10980 SW 184th St Miami, FL 33157

28610 SW 157th Ave Homestead, FL 33033

“ Centrum Health brings an innovative and highly personalized model of care to individuals and their families,” said Dennis Hillen, Oscar’s Southeast Region SVP. “ At Oscar, we focus on connecting members to high-quality providers who are equipped to meet the specific needs of our members. This is a commitment that we’re proud to share with the Centrum team.”

“ We are excited by the opportunity to serve Oscar Health’s members in Miami-Dade County,” said Rudy Rodriguez-Duret, CEO of Centrum Health. “ Our alignment model enables us to deliver better care for patients. We use evidence-based guidelines, consumer analytics, and clinical programs to manage population health that has improved affordability and experience for our customers.”

Oscar Health has an extensive and growing portfolio serving the Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage markets. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Oscar has earned the trust of approximately 594,000 through the company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care.

Centrum Health’s value-based primary care centers have a strong record of providing excellent care to the community that improves health and lowers costs for patients. Learn more at centrumhealth.com.

About Centrum Health

Centrum Health, a subsidiary of NeueHealth, operates high performing value-based primary care centers in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Core to its unique model, Centrum Health is focused on providing comprehensive care to all populations that includes integrated primary and specialty care, dental, pharmacy, and other services aimed at delivering care at a lower cost with improved health outcomes. Centrum Health is on a mission to provide one-of-a-kind experience that helps you improve your health and overall well-being. To learn more about Centrum Health or book an appointment, visit centrumhealth.com or call 888-726-5116.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 594,000 members as of September 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.