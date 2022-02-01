T-Mobile Makes $2.5M Donation Aimed at Opening Doors to Equitable Economic and Educational Opportunities for Young Adults. On the first day of Black History Month, the Un-carrier renews partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund; extends Magenta Edge and NextTech Diversity programs (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Makes $2.5M Donation Aimed at Opening Doors to Equitable Economic and Educational Opportunities for Young Adults. On the first day of Black History Month, the Un-carrier renews partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund; extends Magenta Edge and NextTech Diversity programs (Photo: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspired by Black innovators who have forged pathways to success for their community, today, on the first day of Black History Month, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a significant $2.5 million donation through its Magenta Scholars program to support the next generation of diverse leaders who will carry on that legacy.

T-Mobile’s $2.5 million donation will support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the new National Black Talent Bank program that helps high school graduates jumpstart their professional careers and gain access to tailored higher education pathways. The company also announced expanded programming and curriculum for its NextTech Diversity and Magenta Edge initiatives, which provide training to underrepresented candidates interested in the telecom industry and connect Black entrepreneurs with resources to help grow their businesses.

“This $2.5 million donation and expansion of programs underscores T-Mobile’s commitment to supporting organizations and providing opportunities that empower Black scholars, tech workers and business leaders who will undoubtedly be tomorrow’s history-makers,” said Deeanne King, EVP and chief human resources officer at T-Mobile. “Black History Month is a perfect opportunity to expand on and reinforce the Un-carrier’s commitment to Equity in Action through meaningful collaboration with partners to bring forward even more resources for young diverse leaders in our communities.”

On February 1, T-Mobile is also inviting customers to click on the donation option in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. For every customer who participates, T-Mobile will donate $1 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (up to $300K, as part of the $2.5 million donation), which will go towards gap scholarships that help students meet outstanding financial obligations to graduate.

Breaking Down Barriers with Magenta Scholars

T-Mobile’s Magenta Scholars program was launched in 2021 in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to provide educational opportunities to students attending HBCUs. This collaboration, which started with 18 scholarships valued at $500,000, has now expanded to a total of $3 million in support from T-Mobile, spanning both scholarships and the new National Black Talent Bank program. TMCF’s Magenta Scholars have an impressive 85% graduation rate — more than double the national graduation rate for Black students overall. Scholarship recipients will also have an opportunity to join the Un-carrier's signature summer internship program and receive mentorship and professional development opportunities.

"Students need pathways from college to career. Our expanded partnership with T-Mobile provides HBCU students with a clear path to degree completion and lucrative careers," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Supercharging the NextTech Diversity Program

To help close the telecom industry’s diversity gap, T-Mobile launched the NextTech Diversity Program last year to train and place diverse talent. With a 100% graduation and career placement rate during its first year, the Un-carrier is doubling the 2022 NextTech Diversity class size to provide even more career training and placement opportunities for roles such as 5G network technicians and commercially licensed truck drivers. Throughout the year, the Learning Alliance telecom trade school will continue to oversee recruitment, training, certification and job placement for the 100 Network Technician candidates. The New Reflections Technical Institute is doing the same for an additional 70 Network Equipment Commercial Driving candidates.

Giving Black Entrepreneurs a Magenta Edge

Since launching one year ago, T-Mobile's Magenta Edge program has successfully engaged thousands of minority-owned businesses in the U.S. by providing access to free educational resources on subjects such as marketing and communications, business finances, and succession planning. Now in its second year, Magenta Edge is evolving and expanding as a key resource for up-and-coming businesses. To register and learn more about new virtual workshops and get updates on programming, new content and small business learning resources, visit the Magenta Edge website.

These initiatives are part of T-Mobile’s broader Equity In Action plan, which works to advance diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of its business and the community it serves. To learn more about T-Mobile’s efforts to partner with and empower Black employees and communities, visit the T-Mobile Black History Month website.

