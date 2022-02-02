HealthHelp Partners with Highmark Wholecare to Manage Key Specialty Benefits Programs

HOUSTON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthHelp, a WNS company and leading national specialty benefits management company independent of health plan ownership, today announced a partnership with Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health Plan, Inc., which cares for the total health of its more than 350,000 Medicaid and Medicare members across Pennsylvania. This partnership will ensure that the most appropriate cardiology, radiation therapy, and sleep medicine care is provided to Highmark Wholecare members.

HealthHelp’s consultative process uses evidence-based guidelines to directly help providers facilitate the most appropriate tests and procedures for their patients. This collaborative approach is based on the participation of panels of specialists from academic centers of excellence, including Pennsylvania-based Thomas Jefferson University, to ensure that every patient has access to the best doctors and most up-to-date form of care in each medical specialty.

The partnership with HealthHelp strengthens Highmark Wholecare’s total health approach by providing education and guidance from leading specialists in cardiology, radiation oncology, and sleep, which delivers improved transparency, safety, and quality of care. As a result, plan members and healthcare providers benefit from increased collaboration between physicians and provider networks, strengthening rapport and communications, and ensuring optimal care.

“We are honored to be partnering with Highmark Wholecare to improve the quality of care for their members. Highmark Wholecare is an industry leader in servicing the Medicaid and Medicare populations, which are central to HealthHelp’s commitment to clinical collaboration,” said Kariena Greiten, CEO, HealthHelp. “The HealthHelp model is unique in the specialty benefits management industry due to its focus on ensuring that the most appropriate and effective care is delivered in every setting. I’m proud to say that this model aligns with Highmark Wholecare’s vision of total health by providing access to quality healthcare for vulnerable populations in Pennsylvania.”

About HealthHelp

HealthHelp, a WNS Company, is a leader in specialty benefits management. HealthHelp generates significant savings and return on investment for health care payers by enhancing physician knowledge, improving the quality of care, and reducing unnecessary radiation exposure. Each of its programs addresses a different aspect of radiology, cardiology, oncology, musculoskeletal, and sleep care. The clients of Houston-based HealthHelp administer local, statewide, and national health care plans across the country. For more information about HealthHelp’s programs, visit www.healthhelp.com.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2021, WNS had 49,610 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Highmark Wholecare

We believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, we are coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. We are also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

This information is issued on behalf of Highmark Wholecare, coverage by Gateway Health Plan, which is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Highmark Wholecare serves a Medicaid plan to Blue Shield members in 13 counties in central Pennsylvania, as well as, to Blue Cross Blue Shield members in 27 counties in western Pennsylvania. Highmark Wholecare serves Medicare Dual Special Needs plans (D-SNP) to Blue Shield members in 14 counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, 12 counties in central Pennsylvania, five counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, and to Blue Cross Blue Shield members in 27 counties in western Pennsylvania.

HealthHelp is a separate company that supports specialty benefits programs for Highmark Wholecare.