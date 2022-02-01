Revitalist Partners with Retired Chief Master Sergeant to Release an Advocacy and Referral Campaign for Veterans Seeking Care From Veterans Health Administration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce the release of its veterans advocacy campaign (“Revitalist Advocacy Campaign”) through a collaboration with retired Chief Master Sergeant, Tommie Tracey-Dynes. The Revitalist Advocacy Program will increase access to health benefits for veterans through the Veterans Health Administration (“VHA”).

The VHA is the largest healthcare system in the USA providing care to over 9 million veterans enrolled in the Veterans Affairs healthcare program. Fewer than half of eligible veterans utilize the funded healthcare benefits, an issue the Revitalist Advocacy Campaign will directly remedy. Through advocating and troubleshooting the VHA referral process, veterans will receive assistance in collecting their benefits for Revitalist services.

Ret. CMSAF, Tommie Tracey-Dynes, reports, “The plan we have established is to expedite access for care with referrals from Veterans Affairs for our veterans needing help with mental health concerns, giving them more timely access to the lifesaving services Revitalist provides. The proven leadership we have will not only help these veterans combat barriers to care, it will also give the sense of community and camaraderie as Revitalist employs many veterans across the nation. This is something we all need in these trying times.”

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker, states, “Tommie Tracey-Dynes is a true leader and advocate for the veteran community. By partnering with Revitalist to lead this initiative, lives across the nation will be saved and together we will facilitate tangible change in our communities.”

If you are a veteran seeking help for care of symptoms related to PTSD, Depression, and/or Suicidality, and are interested in services provided by Revitalist, please email us at veteran@revitalist.com.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

