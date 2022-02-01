Pregistry Launches Global Digital Registry to Identify the Effects of COVID-19 Treatments on Pregnancy and Infant Outcomes

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pregistry, a leader in the development and conduct of observational studies during pregnancy, announced today the launch of the COVID-19 International Drug Pregnancy Registry (COVID-PR), designed to evaluate obstetric, neonatal, and infant outcomes among people who were treated for COVID-19 during pregnancy.

The COVID-PR is led by principal investigator Dr. Diego Wyszynski, M.D. MHS Ph.D., a renowned perinatal epidemiologist with extensive experience in drug safety. Dr. Wyszynski previously held the title of Lead Risk Management Physician of Pharmacovigilance at Boehringer Ingelheim and prior to that, was the Global Head of Maternal and Pediatric Safety at Amgen. The global, observational study is open to pregnant and recently pregnant individuals 18 years of age or older who have been medically treated for mild to severe COVID-19 during pregnancy in a hospital or clinic setting. The COVID-PR seeks to identify the risk of COVID-19 treatments on obstetric outcomes, including gestational diabetes, hypertension during pregnancy, postpartum hemorrhage, and preterm delivery; as well as neonatal outcomes, including major congenital malformations, low birth weight, and small for gestational age. COVID-PR will also measure outcomes until the infant reaches 12 months of age, including physical and cognitive developmental milestones.

“There is a large unmet need for information regarding the safety of COVID-19 treatments for pregnant people as well as the near and long-term effects of treatments on their pregnancy and child,” said Dr. Diego Wyszynski, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pregistry and principal investigator of the COVID-PR. “By using data collected directly from those affected with COVID-19 during pregnancy, our global research team hopes the COVID-PR will help provide both healthcare providers and those pregnant with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their COVID-19 treatments during pregnancy.”

COVID-PR participants will answer questions about their pregnancies, their health, and their babies’ health on the COVID-PR website. Collecting information directly from those who are pregnant provides the COVID-PR with a uniquely precise perspective.

“It is important for prospective study participants to know that by joining the COVID-PR, you are not only joining a community of like-minded individuals, you are partnering together with other pregnant people around the world to collectively improve the care for all pregnancies affected with COVID-19 in the future,” said Dr. Wyszynski. “At Pregistry, we understand that we are standing at the precipice of something that can potentially change the future for pregnant people worldwide and remain passionate and committed as a team to further the COVID-PR program.”

To take part in the study, pregnant and recently pregnant individuals should visit: https://covid-pr.pregistry.com.

Results of the COVID-PR study will be published periodically on the Pregistry website and in peer-reviewed medical journals. The study’s external Scientific Advisory Committee guarantees that all data are free of external influence, transparent, and of the highest scientific rigor. A final report will also be prepared at the end of the study.

About Pregistry

Pregistry is a global maternal health company committed to the development and conduct of observational studies to assess the safety of medications and vaccines taken during pregnancy. Pregistry is currently spearheading multiple efforts in the COVID-19 and pregnancy space including the following registries: International Registry of Coronavirus Exposure in Pregnancy (IRCEP), COVID-19 Vaccines International Pregnancy Exposure Registry (C-VIPER), and the COVID-19 International Drug Pregnancy Registry (COVID-PR). Pregistry is a pioneer in maternal health with over 70 pregnancy specialists covering a range of clinical, preclinical, safety and regulatory fields, providing concise clinical data to healthcare practitioners. In addition to its registries, Pregistry also provides pregnant people a safe place to connect with a global community of experts and peers at no cost. To learn more, please visit: https://www.pregistry.com. More Pregistry news can be found at https://www.pregistry.com/news.