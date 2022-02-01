Onyx Advisor Network and Advisor Circle Launch #RiseTogether Campaign and Partnership at Future Proof Festival

BOSTON & SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Onyx Advisor Network (Onyx), a comprehensive entrepreneurial support platform for minority-led financial advisory firms, and Advisor Circle, a product and content studio for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of the #RiseTogether campaign, as part of Future Proof Festival's Changing Faces of Wealth initiative – a movement centered around leveling the playing field for historically underrepresented financial professionals in wealth management.

“Many people say they want to see increased diversity and inclusion at industry events but then they don't know what to do about it,” said Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and co-creator of the Future Proof Festival. “The Onyx Advisor Network and Advisor Circle have come up with a concrete solution that can actually make a difference.”

Future Proof, the world's largest wealth festival, taking place on September 11-14, 2022, in Huntington Beach, CA, will play host to Onyx Advisor Network’s first in-person community gathering, providing access, resources and a platform for underrepresented financial professionals to grow alongside other like-minded individuals and industry influencers. Onyx Co-Founders Emlen Miles-Mattingly, Founder and CEO of Gen Next Wealth, and Dasarte Yarnway, Founder of Berknell Financial Group, partnered with Advisor Circle as a first step towards raising awareness about the lack of diversity and inclusiveness in wealth management and to set about implementing immediate change in the industry.

“The financial services industry has historically signaled to diverse and marginalized individuals that this place wasn’t made for you,” said Miles-Mattingly. “Advisor Circle supports our vision to change the face of wealth and transform our industry to better reflect the demographics of our country. Our objective in launching the #RiseTogether campaign is lowering the barrier to entry for diverse financial professionals with an opportunity to collaborate and grow, while learning from established industry leaders.”

The #RiseTogether campaign will run from Tuesday, February 1st, through Thursday, March 31st, alongside Black History Month and Women's History Month. During this time, any attendee who registers for the 2022 Future Proof Festival will have the ability to offer an underrepresented industry colleague (financial advisor or institutional investor) a complimentary ticket to the event on their behalf.

“Onyx provides a welcome place for financial professionals from every walk of life, racial background, sexual orientation, and origin to look out across the room and see that their community is represented,” said Yarnway. “Advisor Circle hosts some of the best and most innovative events in the industry. After its launch in October 2021, we knew the Future Proof Festival would be the best platform to bring our Onyx community together for the first time. Our partnership will be a transformational step toward our goal of creating and building equity in the wealth management industry.”

Each paying attendee to Future Proof 2022 who offers an underrepresented colleague a pass will be added into a raffle to win a complimentary, 3-night stay at Hyatt Huntington Beach during the span of the event.

“Future Proof isn’t just another event, it’s a platform built to support the creation of a new wealth management industry that is more exciting, diverse, inclusive, tech-enabled, and forward-thinking. If our goal is to disrupt and challenge the status quo of the wealth management conferences of today, diversity needs to be more than just a panel discussion, it has to be a theme that is central to the experience of the event,” said Matt Middleton, CEO of Advisor Circle. “We’re excited to partner with and support Dasarte and Emlen, what they are building at Onyx and what they stand for in breaking down the walls for underrepresented financial advisors to grow in the profession. We couldn’t be prouder to have them onboard.”

The Onyx Advisor Network, formally launching this year, is focused on helping historically underrepresented advisors start, scale, and sustain their practices by providing them with a community of like-minded advisors, a bundled technology stack, custodial access and coaching development resources – all at a discounted subscription cost. Join Onyx’s mailing list to stay up to date on the latest information.

About Onyx Advisor Network

The Onyx Advisor Network is the support platform for minority-led firms that will help underrepresented advisors start, scale and sustain their practices. Founded by Dasarte Yarnway and Emlen Miles-Mattingly, Onyx's mission is to change the complexion of wealth by providing minority advisors with the entire suite of resources needed to empower their clients to build wealth and scale their businesses. Services include compliance solutions, custodial access with waived minimums, community and coaching, and access to leading industry technology.

About Advisor Circle

Advisor Circle is a product and content studio for the financial industry, designing live events, podcasts, online communities and other connection points for financial professionals looking to learn, grow and adapt to change. The firm was founded in 2020 by Matt Middleton, John Swolfs and Matt Hougan, who have successful track records of driving some of the most meaningful, well-attended events for the financial advice and ETF industries over the last decade.

About Future Proof

Future Proof is a groundbreaking new wealth festival set to bring together the world’s most prominent figures and emerging minds to explore the intersection of money, tech, culture and impact. The event brings together an entirely new community of financial advisors, institutional investors, asset managers, fintech startups, financial creators, activists, artists, musicians and other key stakeholders around an unprecedented experience and agenda. Future Proof will provide an unmatched opportunity for conversation and collaboration that will serve as a catalyst in developing the future of wealth.

The four-day citywide event will be held September 11-14, 2022, in Huntington Beach, California. More than 3,000 attendees including 1,500+ financial advisors and institutional investors, as well as over 150 sponsor companies are expected at the inaugural event.

Follow Future Proof on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.