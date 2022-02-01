Canadian Health Tech Company Tenzr Health Expands Its Offering to Ontario

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenzr Health is thrilled to announce its industry-leading wearable health tech is now available in physiotherapy clinics in Ontario after wider adoption in clinics across British Columbia. Most recently, Hand and Upper Limb Clinic in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and the Orthopaedic Therapy Clinic in Toronto have activated Tenzr Health’s movement-tracking software and wearable sensors, which support the rehabilitation journey of patients recovering from musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries of the hand, wrist, and elbow.

It’s a strong start to a new year for Tenzr Co-Founders Lukas-Karim Merhi and Gautam Sadarangani, who have seen strong momentum since releasing their product and launching the Tenzr Health service in Canada over a six-month period in 2021.

“All the founding members of this company have been through some form of physical therapy, so we know how challenging recovery can be,” says Lukas, Tenzr Health’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We created Tenzr Health to empower both patients and therapists in and out of the clinic. Tenzr Health measures all important aspects of recovery and joint health including continued progression through the rehabilitation journey to reach the fullest possible recovery.”

The Tenzr Health digital therapy kit was created to support both therapists and patients through the rehabilitation process by measuring unique metrics, gamifying rehab, and using actionable data to increase clients’ engagement and compliance with the recovery journey. The clinical utility of Tenzr Health’s technology (tracking rehab compliance and recovery status) has been independently validated and published in a study in the journal Neurorehablitation and Neural Repair.

“We are excited to be one of a select group of clinics in Ontario to partner with Tenzr Health. Tenzr Health’s state-of-the-art, interactive game-based technology helps motivate clients and makes therapy more fun and rewarding” says Maureen Dwight, Clinic Director of the Orthopaedic Therapy Clinic.

“Our patients have benefited greatly from the Tenzr Health program. Combining accurate wrist/hand movement and dexterity measurement with game-based therapeutic exercises, people are more motivated and interested in their home programs,” says Mathew Shaw, Clinic Owner of the Hand and Upper Limb Clinic. “Our team of occupational/hand therapists and physical therapists use Tenzr daily with a variety of patients. Conditions with which we use this device include wrist fracture, complex pain syndrome, elbow fracture/dislocation, upper motor neuron disease/head injuries, and finger/hand-based traumatic injuries. The support we have received from the Tenzr Health team has been amazing.”

Having successfully launched in Canada, Tenzr Health aims to build on its momentum and has its sights set on entering the medical device market in the United States—a move eagerly anticipated by clinics keen on making the Tenzr experience available to their clients.

About Tenzr Health

Vancouver-based Tenzr Health launched in 2021 after three years of deep research and development with the mission to improve patient outcomes and empower patients in their rehabilitation journey. Tenzr Health uses intelligent wearable sensors, gamification and healthcare expertise to provide patients with unmatched motivation, guidance, and certainty in their musculoskeletal recovery journey. Backed by the Mayo Clinic and Techstars, Tenzr Health’s management team has expertise in digital health, wearable technologies, go-to-market in physical medicine and scaling medical device start-ups. The company has also put together a board of advisors composed of experts in hand surgery, health-tech and physical therapy from premier institutions, including Stanford and UCSF, and UBC/St Paul.