Wellthy and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Partner to Provide Caregiver Support Services to More Employees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellthy, a digital care concierge platform that partners with employers to find affordable, high-quality care for employees and their families, today announced a partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions1, a leader in the group insurance market. Through the partnership, the Group Benefit Solutions business and Wellthy will collaborate to offer their shared clients a more timely and coordinated access to much-needed caregiving services and support.

“ We are excited to partner with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions and are confident this partnership will have a big impact on how employers support their people,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, Founder and CEO of Wellthy. “ Together, we have the opportunity to take the burden off of family caregivers while helping employers improve productivity and retain top talent.”

Wellthy’s unique approach to caregiving support services goes beyond the traditional methods of pointing users to providers or facilities. The Company matches families with a dedicated Care Coordinator who manages their care plan, advocates for loved ones, and tackles tasks across medical, in-home, financial, legal, housing, and social and emotional needs. According to recent Wellthy data, 90% of employees reported feeling more engaged/less stressed at work due to Wellthy’s platform, while 33% said Wellthy’s support prevented them from taking a leave of absence or resigning due to caregiving reasons.

“ This concept partnership with Wellthy well-represents the innovative support we seek to provide to those employers and employees who place their trust in New York Life,” said Scott Berlin, senior vice president and head of Group Benefit Solutions and Group Membership Association Division for New York Life. “ We recognize that employees are often quite stretched between striving to do more at work while also balancing life responsibilities that can include taking care of their families and loved ones. Providing a dedicated resource through our relationship with Wellthy allows employees to confidently know things are well-coordinated for their loved one. Offering employees peace of mind through a comprehensive approach to benefits is vitally important.”

About Wellthy

Wellthy is a digital caregiving concierge. Wellthy uses dedicated Care Coordinators and a seamless technology platform to project manage healthcare for families with complex, chronic, and ongoing care needs. Wellthy takes the pain out of healthcare — scheduling appointments, finding the right specialists, researching treatment options, managing insurance, organizing records, communicating with family members and much more. Wellthy adds a layer of much-needed customer service to the health system — giving families help, hope and peace of mind. Get the care you and your loved ones deserve. With a Wellthy Care Coordinator, you'll always have someone on your side. Find out more at wellthy.com. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn and Twitter (@WeAreWellthy)

1 Wellthy is not affiliated with New York Life.