Royal Oils and Gold Series Open Submissions for Rooted in Science Scholarship Program

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following its first successful year, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene, two Procter & Gamble (P&G) haircare brands, are opening the second round of its Rooted in Science Scholarship this Black History Month. CVS Beauty, a supportive partner in wave one, will also be a partner in the second wave.

In partnership with UNCF, Royal Oils and Gold Series have pledged a $1 million commitment over five years to support Black students pursuing STEM degrees. Each year of the scholarship program, about 20 students will be awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships over two years, totaling $200,000 each round.

The scholarship program aims to empower Black college students to continue pursuing classes and career opportunities in the STEM space at an accelerated pace. Studies show that while the top four majors for Black students are in STEM fields, including business and accounting at 17.1%, sciences at 12.4%, social sciences at 7.9%, and engineering at 7.6%, According to recent Census data, Black students are leaving STEM majors at a higher rate than White students, even with the same entry rate. The Rooted in Science Scholarship program is working to help reverse that trend.

“As a Black female scientist, I know how much representation matters,” said Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, P&G Beauty Principal Scientist. “It’s critical that we continue to foster diversity within STEM fields, as we need the next generation of Black minds to continue to innovate and develop products that better meet our needs. On behalf of Royal Oils and Gold Series, I am proud that we have the opportunity to encourage Black women and men to continue making a difference in the STEM space and pursue their dreams.”

As two brands that are #RootedinScience, Royal Oils and Gold Series launched the scholarship in 2020 to support the growth and development of future Black STEM-focused innovators. Gold Series from Pantene was formulated by a team of Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair and provides superior moisturization. Through decades of cutting-edge innovation and technology, plus on-going research of textured hair, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders was also developed to deliver superior scalp care and moisturization for any style.

“UNCF is excited to continue working with Procter & Gamble brands, Royal Oils and Gold Series, to help impact the lives of many students majoring in STEM who may not have the financial means to further their education after earning a high school diploma. With this support, more Black students will have the opportunity to earn STEM degrees and begin meaningful careers in the 21st-century workforce,” said Chad Womack, UNCF Senior Director, National STEM Programs and Initiatives.

The Rooted in Science Scholarship is administered by UNCF, an organization dedicated to helping as many talented, deserving Black women and men as possible get to and through college successfully. To apply for the scholarship, please visit https://uncf.org/scholarships. Applications will be open from January 31 through March 7, and recipients will be announced in May 2022.

About Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders

Developed specifically for Black hair by a team of Black scientists, Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders provides expertly designed scalp relief and moisturization hair for all natural, relaxed, coily, and tightly coiled crowns. So your hair and scalp can feel as good as they look.

About Gold Series from Pantene

Gold Series from Pantene is a breakthrough line designed to provide strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural, or transitioning hair. This superior care and styling line was co-created with Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists, and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair. Each product in the Gold Series collection is powered by Pro-V blends and protective conditioning and repair agents formulated to work together to improve moisture, strength, elasticity, smoothness, and shine.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." ® Learn more at UNCF.org for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.