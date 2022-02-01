Xebec Announces On-site Electrolyser Order from Desmet Ballestra for Food Hydrogenation

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a contract with Belgium-based Desmet Ballestra Group (“Desmet Ballestra”) to deliver the company’s first Hy.GEN-e on-site electrolyser unit for a food application. The electrolyser system which produces 100 Nm3/h (215 kg per day) of hydrogen will be used by one of Desmet Bellestra’s major customers in North Africa for a hydrogenation process.

“We are excited to receive our first electrolyser order for this use case from Desmet Ballestra. They are a worldwide leader in the fields of engineering, supply of plants and equipment for oils and fats, and oleochemicals. This is great validation of our electrolysis offering which adds to the breadth of our decentralized hydrogen generation technology portfolio,” said Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

“To date, we have successfully delivered four Hy.GEN systems, which are based on steam methane reforming process for food hydrogenation at facilities located in Bangladesh and Colombia. We feel that it is important to give customers the option to choose the most appropriate technology for their needs. Xebec believes this agnostic approach will be valuable to customers going forward as they consider the lifecycle costs and carbon emissions from their gas supply,” he added.

Xebec continues traction in industrial applications for on-site hydrogen production

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, Xebec has delivered over 80 on-site hydrogen generation systems to customers worldwide in the fields of flat glass manufacturing, steel production and finishing, powder metal production, semiconductor fabrication, and hydrogenation as well as several hydrogen vehicle filling stations for forklifts, cars and buses.

As industrial customers aim to reduce the costs and emissions of their gas supply, adopting an on-site and decentralized approach offered by Xebec can help them achieve their budget and ESG requirements.

Executing strategy to use industrial supply as a launchpad for hydrogen mobility

The company is leveraging its industrial expertise and supply to allow for local production of adequate quantities of hydrogen while addressing the upcoming demand from fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Today’s announced installation will not only contribute to local industrial hydrogen supply, but excess hydrogen quantities of high purity hydrogen can be used to fill emerging demand from FCEVs. The company believes that this approach can support the economic rollout of hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Related links:

https://www.xebecinc.com

About Desmet Ballestra

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide: Oils and Fats and Animal Feed, Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals, Oleochemical and Biodiesel. Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). For more information, desmetballestra.com

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of sustainable gas solutions used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with eight manufacturing facilities, thirteen Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectation of Management regarding the growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of the Corporation or its industry. Forward-looking statements typically contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “continues”, “could”, “indicates”, “plans”, “will”, “intends”, “may”, “projects”, “schedules”, “would” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: (i) value of technology agnostic approach to customers as noted in this press release.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, generally, risks related to the ability of the Corporation to execute its strategy, operating results, purchasing third party supplies for key materials and components in a timely and cost effective basis, industry and products, technology, competition, ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, ability to manage successfully the anticipated expansion of our operations, the economy, the sufficiency of insurance and other factors which are discussed in greater details in the most recent quarterly management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and in the Annual Information Form of the Corporation filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Corporation to be reasonable as at the date of this press release, including, without limitations, assumptions about trends in certain market segments, the economic climate generally, the pace and outcome of technological development, the identity and expected actions of competitors and customers, the value of the Canadian dollar and of foreign currency fluctuations, interest rates, the anticipated margins under new contracts awards, the state of the Corporation’s current backlog, the regulatory environment, and the procurement of key material and components of products. If these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, the Corporation’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.