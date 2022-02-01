MarketWall and Morningstar Launch Morningstar Global Market, a GEMINA-Based Research and Market Data Offering for Enterprise Clients

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight’s (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF) FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, together with Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the launch of Morningstar Global Market, an innovative enterprise research and market data platform targeted for institutional users of financial data and related investment products.

Morningstar Global Market is built on MarketWall’s GEMINA application and is designed as a cloud-based solution. Available in EMEA beginning in February 2022, this is the initial product offering under the partnership, where Morningstar will utilize MarketWall’s technology platform to bring a comprehensive suite of innovative and cost-effective cloud-based FinTech products to market in response to the growing demand from its enterprise clients.

In connection with the launch of Morningstar Global Market, MarketWall will launch GEMINA 2.0 as a product solution specifically tailored for Morningstar.

Marco Roscio Ricon, CEO of MarketWall, commented: “We carefully developed GEMINA with scalability to be used by enterprise and bank-level customers. Morningstar is an excellent partner to integrate our GEMINA solution into their world-renowned research offerings.”

Morningstar has over 8,500 employees operating in 29 countries and builds products and services that connect people to investing information tools which empower investors. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual and institutional investors in the debt, private and public capital markets and provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $260 billion in assets under advisement and management.

Davide Pelusi, CEO of Morningstar Italy and Iberia, commented: “We are delighted to partner with MarketWall and introduce an innovative product solution combining software, data and research for our institutional clients. Pairing advanced technology and ease of mobility, this unique and intuitive experience will provide clients a source of differentiation.”

GEMINA was recently launched by MarketWall as a multi-device (PC, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV) trading platform that provides financial quotes, stock charts, data, research tools and more. It is available as a white label B2B trading platform for banks and brokers for interface with their existing systems via FIX protocol. GEMINA is offered as a cloud-based service (Microsoft Azure) or as an on-premises service and offers an open user experience with ability for users to customize their own unique dashboard using dynamic widgets that can be customized for position and size. Available as a native or progressive web app, GEMINA enables many features such as virtual trading, trading contests, learning academy and more.

GEMINA allows banks and brokers to quickly advance their digital transformation to online trading for next generation users and enables the tools desired by them. Its learning academy is an educational center offering investors on-demand courses, webinars, virtual trading tools, investor glossary, and more, to help increase knowledge of stocks and bonds. A virtual trading engine allows individual traders to practice their stock market trades live on a risk-free basis. Customized editorial content equips investors with trading ideas and macro market commentary.

Worldwide interest in online trading platforms has increased significantly over the past year, as a new generation of investors got their start in investing and opened online accounts in record numbers.

About MarketWall S.r.l.

MarketWall is a European FinTech company developing software solutions for some of the main global groups in the technological and financial world such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Samsung, and Morningstar. MarketWall operates InvestoPro, a European online broker that has been introduced as Intesa Sanpaolo’s online digital trading platform, whose customers will be able to activate online trading using their Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile App login credentials. MarketWall is 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo and 49% owned by AnalytixInsight. Fintech.MarketWall.com

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $260 billion in assets under advisement and management as of September 30, 2021. The company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

