Alcoa Recognized for Sustainability Leadership

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has been recognized by S&P Global via inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, an influential guide that provides in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability.

Companies must score within the top 15 percent of their industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to be included in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022. The CSA is used to guide prominent rankings for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Those listed in the Sustainability Yearbook also had to achieve a S&P Global ESG Score within 30 percent of their industry’s top-performing company.

The recognition from S&P Global follows Alcoa’s recent inclusion in two notable ESG rankings that focus on inclusion and diversity (I&D).

Alcoa was recently included in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LBGTQ+ employees.

Separately, the Company is also included in Bloomberg LP's Gender Equality Index, recognizing the Company’s efforts to attract, retain, and empower women in the workplace. Alcoa was one of only 418 companies to make the list, which tracks the performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate our business, reflected both in our strategic priority to Advance Sustainably and our vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future,” said Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer Sonya Elam Harden. “Our inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook is a great achievement that reflects the accomplishments of our employees across the globe and the progress we continue to make in delivering on our sustainability ambitions.”

In 2021, Alcoa made several strategic announcements that build on its legacy of ESG performance, including an ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all global operations by 2050, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. The ambition aligns with Alcoa’s vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future, supported by a technology roadmap.

Learn more about Alcoa’s sustainability strategy and social, economic, and environmental progress at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

Learn more about Alcoa’s inclusion & diversity initiatives at https://www.alcoa.com/careers/en/inclusion-diversity.

