Butterfly Network Announces Partnership With Ambra Health to Enhance Ultrasound Data Integration

GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, and Ambra Health, an Intelerad Company, and maker of a leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced a partnership to accelerate and simplify interoperability for bedside imaging data. This partnership strengthens the scalability of Butterfly Blueprint™, Butterfly’s enterprise platform, and will enhance access to, and shareability of valuable ultrasound information across hospitals and health systems.

Butterfly Network will draw on Ambra Health’s track record in bringing disparate imaging information together in a streamlined and efficient way across some of the largest health systems—including eight of the top 10 hospitals across the U.S. Working together, Butterfly and Ambra will empower providers and departments across hospitals and health systems to view and securely share encounter-based ultrasound information through enhanced online data integration that will unlock real-time information to drive better clinical decision-making.

“ Our partnership with Ambra Health furthers our goal for Butterfly to become a foundational platform to leading healthcare institutions,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Butterfly Network. “ Leveraging Ambra’s capabilities in medical data management, our Blueprint platform can now more seamlessly integrate as part of the clinical workflows and with the many systems that care teams depend on. This partnership will greatly accelerate the transformational potential Butterfly can have across hospitals and health systems, and across the industry at large.”

Validated research has shown that point-of-care ultrasonography improves initial diagnostic accuracy and can reduce downstream referrals and imaging costs. In addition, the use of bedside imaging as part of the initial assessment within the primary care setting has resulted in a change in diagnosis across 49.4% of patients and a change in care management across 50.9%1.

“ We are excited to partner with Butterfly Network and believe the value our two companies bring to hospitals and health systems will be significant. Encounter-based imaging has the power to transform diagnostics and care delivery. Ambra’s cloud-based technological underpinning is poised to speed realization of this potential,” said Morris Panner, President of Intelerad.

Butterfly and Ambra’s integrated solution will be commercially available during the first quarter of 2022, offered to both new and existing enterprise clients. To learn more about the impact of Butterfly enterprise technology and to view a demo of Butterfly iQ+, please visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com. For more information on Ambra Health, visit https://www.ambrahealth.com.

About Intelerad

Intelerad offers one of healthcare’s most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Intelerad has nearly 700 employees located in offices across six countries. The company empowers nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad’s modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly Blueprint™ supports healthcare systems by giving them access to new, diagnostically meaningful clinical information at the bedside while helping to support procedure availability and expediency across care settings. By pairing the world’s first handheld, easy-to-use, whole-body ultrasound probe with intuitive, mobile-first workflow unlocks powerful new uses for ultrasound across the care continuum—it does for imaging what the stethoscope did for auscultation. This solution is enabled through a dedicated customer experience team and proven processes that include solution advisory, implementation services, and post-go-live support.

The Butterfly iQ+ probe is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

Butterfly Network, Inc. Forward Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Butterfly's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," 'plan,' "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Butterfly's goals and expectations with respect to its strategic partnership with University of Rochester Medical Center, and Butterfly's development and commercialization efforts and business plans under the caption "About Butterfly Network." These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Butterfly's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Butterfly's business; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of its business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp.; Butterfly's ability to grow and manage growth profitably; the success, cost and timing of Butterfly's product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of Butterfly's products and services; Butterfly's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; Butterfly's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; Butterfly's ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; Butterfly's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Butterfly is currently marketing or developing; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size and growth potential of the markets for Butterfly's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Butterfly's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; Butterfly's estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Butterfly's financial performance; Butterfly's ability to raise financing in the future; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Butterfly's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Butterfly cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Butterfly cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Butterfly does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertake to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Butterfly's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

___________________

1 Aakjær Andersen C, Brodersen J, Davidsen AS, et al

Use and impact of point-of-care ultrasonography in general practice: a prospective observational study

BMJ Open 2020;10:e037664. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2020-037664