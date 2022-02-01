Amerisure Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Customer Experience for Business Growth

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerisure Insurance (Amerisure) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Amerisure has subscribed to InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud. The upgraded subscription will power its core operations and simplify information technology (IT) operations, allowing the company to adapt more quickly to changing market demands and deliver added value to partner agencies and policyholders.

“As the industry evolves, Amerisure understands the importance of updating our technologies, especially our policy administration and billing systems. We have found there are significant benefits to consolidating our core applications onto a single platform,” said Amjed Al-Zoubi, chief information officer at Amerisure. “We opted for complete cloud implementation because we want to focus more time delivering on our services and prioritizing what is most important to our customers. Guidewire exceeds expectations as a partner and platform as it relates to systems and digital experiences — we appreciate that Guidewire has the ecosystem of capabilities we need and continues to invest in the platform itself.”

Amerisure has been utilizing ClaimCenter as its claims management system since 2015, and CustomerEngage Account Management and ProducerEngage since 2020. The package offers a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its partner agencies and policyholders. Amerisure’s next step will be to migrate these self-managed product installations onto Guidewire Cloud and implement PolicyCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud as its new systems for underwriting, policy administration, billing, client data, product content, and rating management. Following implementation, the company will utilize the full InsuranceSuite.

“As providers of commercial insurance, with approximately 40 percent of our business in Workers’ Compensation, Claims is one of the most critical components of our service and customer experience,” said Steve Donnelly, chief claims officer at Amerisure. “Guidewire's ClaimCenter platform has been instrumental in helping us improve our industry-leading Net Promoter Scores since implementation. Our ability to leverage the platform and integrate with the Guidewire ecosystem to offer customers access to best-in-class technology solutions is critical to our collaborative service strategy moving forward.”

Amerisure’s upgraded subscription will also include Guidewire for Salesforce to enable data synchronization between InsuranceSuite and Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, providing a unified experience to Amerisure’s partner agents and customer service representatives. It will use DataHub and InfoCenter to enable operational reporting along with Predict to unlock new insights and actions, while Guidewire’s event notification system will enable Amerisure to stream and process data in near-real-time. The company will leverage Guidewire Live to gain live insights across the insurance lifecycle. Lastly, it selected SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

“We thank Amerisure for its continued trust in Guidewire and our platform, and we are pleased to welcome the company to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Ken Shapiro, group vice president, Americas Sales, Guidewire. “We appreciate Amerisure’s vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities to continue its mission of creating exceptional value for its partners, policyholders, and employees.”

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an “A” (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.