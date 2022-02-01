FertilityIQ Records 300% Annual Growth, 100% Client Retention

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FertilityIQ, a certified woman-owned business and the global leader in inclusive family-building education, announced 300% annual growth in revenue for year-end 2021. Today, one-in-four of the world’s “Most Admired Companies” are FertilityIQ clients, making 2021 the third consecutive year FertilityIQ has enjoyed a 100% client retention rate.

In 2021, over 80% of new clients chose to roll-out FertilityIQ globally, including industry leaders in the retail, technology, pharmaceutical, consulting, and financial services fields. Amongst existing clients, FertilityIQ continues to see superior utilization rates for employees based both in the United States and globally.

FertilityIQ data1 shows when employers provide FertilityIQ access, employees improve their ability to make better decisions around family-building topics, save substantial time in the process, and improve their emotional wellbeing. With FertilityIQ access, 50% of employees feel more committed to their employer, and 80% of people feel their employer cares about their priorities—a clear tool for retention (and a difficult task in this highly competitive landscape). Furthermore, 93% of employees reported that great fertility and family-building information is critical. Access to FertilityIQ communicates employers care about employee issues while creating a more inclusive culture.

“We make a big impact with no extra work. We require zero set-up, take no PHI from employers, and help them meet their global and DE&I goals immediately,” said Chief Executive Deborah Anderson-Bialis.

This year, FertilityIQ grew the total courses it offers to employees by over 30% and the number of countries it serves by over 50%. Additionally, FertilityIQ enhanced courses critical to Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity initiatives including courses for Black, Latinx, South Asian, East Asian, transmasculine, transfeminine, and military family builders.

About FertilityIQ

FertilityIQ is an inclusive family-building education resource to help anyone—no matter race, gender, sexual orientation, or relationship status—build their families. Courses are video and text-based and feature experts from institutions such as Yale, John Hopkins, Harvard, Stanford, and more. Navigating finding a doctor can be a job in itself, but with 50,000+ patient-written reviews, users can access real-life patient experiences to help them find a fertility doctor. Some additional details on the offering:

Total Family Building : Egg freezing, surrogacy, fertility treatments, unassisted conception, adoption, foster and more.

: Egg freezing, surrogacy, fertility treatments, unassisted conception, adoption, foster and more. 5%–20% utilization rates: Critical as companies drive ROI in investments.

Critical as companies drive ROI in investments. Mental Health : 98% patients feel more calm/confident with access to FertilityIQ,

: 98% patients feel more calm/confident with access to FertilityIQ, DE&I: Offerings for Black, Latinx (Spanish and English), South Asian, East Asian, LGBTQ+ and military and veteran family builders.

Offerings for Black, Latinx (Spanish and English), South Asian, East Asian, LGBTQ+ and military and veteran family builders. Global: In 100+ countries with localized offerings in China, Brazil, Russia, India, and more

To learn more, visit: http://fertilityiq.com and see company highlights: here

1 Survey mix: 70% US / 30% Global | 40% BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, Other | All clients represented