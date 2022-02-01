Netcracker Extends Strategic Relationship With T-Mobile, America’s 5G Leader

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that T–Mobile has extended its BSS and managed services partnership for its wholesale business, which includes the MVNO and IoT markets. Netcracker Digital BSS, including Netcracker Partner Management, and Netcracker Managed Services will help T-Mobile continue leveraging best-in-class capabilities for revenue management while optimizing a range of operations, such as reduced bill run times and improved billing accuracy.

The complete BSS suite will allow T-Mobile to enhance customer experience across all channels. In addition, Netcracker will provide a comprehensive set of services, such as Agile and DevOps methodologies for development, configuration and delivery.

Netcracker Digital BSS serves as T-Mobile’s billing platform for its wholesale line of business and is used to deliver the best possible offerings and customer experience across its growing subscriber base.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Netcracker to help us realize current and future goals for our wholesale operations, including our industry-leading MVNO business as well as our IoT business, along with seamless operations and onboarding,” said Dan Thygesen, SVP and GM, Wholesale at T-Mobile.

“We are extremely proud to be the strategic partner of an industry trailblazer like T-Mobile, which continues to lead the increasingly competitive North American IoT, MVNO and wholesale markets with best-in-class technologies and differentiated service offerings for enterprise customers, partners and consumers,” said Frank DeTraglia, Chief Customer Officer at Netcracker. “Our innovative and cutting-edge products and services provide T-Mobile with the tools to transform customer experience and support their business for future technologies.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

