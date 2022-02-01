Commaris Announces First Partnership with Commercial Drone Dealer

Commaris' The SEEKER is available for commercial use in a variety of industries such as oil/gas, construction, power, security, and agriculture.

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commaris™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc. delivering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations, today announces its first dealer partnership with American drone provider, Homeland Surveillance & Electronics, LLC (HSE-UAV). This partnership allows HSE-UAV to sell Commaris’ flagship long-range drone, the SEEKER™, for commercial use.

Established in 2009, HSE-UAV is a veteran owned, full-service UAV provider selling state-of-the-art drones to a variety of customers including the U.S. Air Force, USDA, NFL, DuPont and more. HSE-UAV provides complete unmanned solutions with experts in FAA processing, industry-leading Drone training, financing and even Drone Protection Plans. Plus, their Sales & Support teams are proudly 100% U.S. Based.

“ HSE-UAV only sells products we believe in; products that are cutting-edge, wildly reliable and deliver breakthrough results in our customers’ productivity… we’re thrilled to work with Commaris and we love the SEEKER because it checks all of those boxes!” said Bryan Sanders, President of HSE-UAV. " With customers in the energy, mapping, agriculture, and security industries, we couldn’t have asked for a better product than the Seeker.”

The Seeker’s innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft is designed to perform a wide variety of commercial inspection operations including security and surveillance, inspections, surveying and mapping, and more. It has a long-endurance capability, with up to three or more hours of flight time without a battery change, and it supports multiple payload configurations of up to 10 pounds at a top speed of over 60 mph.

“ HSE-UAV is committed to offering products with a focus on safety, reliability and ease of use. The fact they want to offer the SEEKER to customers demonstrates the trust they have in our product being an innovative and effective UAV benefitting a wide range of industries,” said Kevin Colburn, President of Terrafugia and Commaris. “ This is not only an excellent opportunity to expand the impact of the SEEKER, but it is also a big step forward for our brand. HSE-UAV’s resources and expertise go well beyond selling drones, and partnerships like these are a crucial component in propelling the UAV industry forward.”

To learn more about HSE-UAV and to get in touch, please visit www.hse-uav.com. If interested in partnering with Commaris or becoming a reseller of the Seeker, please visit www.Commaris.com.

About Commaris

Commaris™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc., delivers unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations in power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, security, and more. Its flagship UAV, the SEEKER™, provides industry-leading flight times with ultra-low noise output, fast and precise vertical takeoff and landing, and dual-GPS systems with automated route planning. The SEEKER’s large payload-carrying capability is customizable with a variety of modular options, such as a 30x optical zoom EO/IR camera for inspection, a 120-megapixel high-resolution camera for terrain mapping and 3D modeling, a six-band multispectral camera designed for precision agriculture analysis, a LiDAR system, a laser methane sensor, or a corona discharge sensor, most of which will feature the ability to stream data to the operator in near-real time. Terrafugia and Commaris are members of the Geely Technology Group. For more information on Commaris, please visit www.Commaris.com.

About HSE

HSE is one of the leading Industrial Drone companies in the U.S. Their expertise, resources, and staff are fully committed that your team has the best equipment to implement a safe & successful program. HSE’s aircraft are unlike anything else in the sky- with a key-focus on safety, reliability and ease of use. As a premier full-service provider for the complete UAV solution, HSE promises a world class experience.

For more information visit www.hse-uav.com.