ACI Worldwide and COMO Global Partner to Help eCommerce Businesses Grow Revenues

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, today announced a partnership with global payments service provider (PSP) COMO Global S.A. to support the company’s ambitious expansion plans into new markets. COMO Global will utilize ACI Secure eCommerce to enhance its payments gateway COMO World, offering its merchant customers instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, as well as new card, digital and mobile payment methods.

The COMO World payments gateway is used globally. Thus, it enables businesses to accept multiple payment methods in different currencies, in addition to providing data security, fraud prevention, acquiring, and automated reconciliation.

ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic platform combining a powerful payments gateway, sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools. In addition, the solution offers a multi-layered fraud strategy that uses a combination of consortium intelligence, profiling, machine learning and rules—a powerful approach that enables merchants to maximize payment acceptance while minimizing fraud and chargeback costs.

“Against the backdrop of rising eCommerce transactions globally, we anticipate significant growth of our PSPs, and their merchant customer bases in the next few years,” commented Angela Nickel, CEO, COMO Global. “Enhancing the COMO World gateway with ACI Secure eCommerce will give our PSPs and their merchant customers access to an extensive global payments network, providing them with one of the most sophisticated fraud prevention solutions on the market, ultimately helping them to grow and future-proof their business.”

“We are delighted to work with COMO Global and help drive its expansion,” commented Andrew Quartermaine, vice president, ACI Worldwide. “ACI Secure eCommerce gives thousands of merchants and PSPs globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their businesses, by making payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About COMO Global

COMO Global S.A. is a Paytech. A fully automated globally connected Payment Service Provider, able to simplify the world’s payments. It is a sophisticated electronic platform composed of COMO World, COMO Synchro, and COMO iBAN-X for all the needs of PSP’s and their merchants globally. that is WHAT we do.

