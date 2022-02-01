Veolia Announces the Completion of the Sale of the New Suez to the Consortium of Investors

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Following the very successful tender offer for the shares of Suez, Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces the completion1 on January 31st, 2022 of the sale of the new Suez to the Consortium of investors composed of Meridiam, GIP, CDC Group and CNP Assurances in line with the purchase agreement dated October 22nd, 2021, and for an unchanged enterprise value.

This transaction includes the main remedies approved by the European Commission to preserve competition in environmental services following the combination of Veolia and Suez. It therefore allows for the creation of an agile and sustainable new Suez from both an industrial and a social perspective, representing revenues of around €7 billion and a workforce of 35,000 employees.

The new Suez includes Suez's Water and Recycling & Recovery activities in France, international assets in Italy, Central Europe, Africa including Morocco, Central Asia, India, China and Australia, as well as global digital and environmental activities, thus preserving real growth prospects and strong capacities for innovation in France and worldwide.

For Veolia, this sale marks the culmination of the combination with Suez, initiated 17 months ago, and a starting point to enter the future of a global champion of ecological transformation with a solid balance sheet.

In 2020, the Veolia group served 95 million inhabitants with drinking water and 62 million with sanitation, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours and recycled 47 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated sales of 26.010 billion euros in 2020.

1Excluding Lydec, whose transfer will take place once all required authorisation has been obtained.