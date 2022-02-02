ADDING MULTIMEDIA A Place for Mom Reveals its 2022 Best of Senior Living Award Winners

A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 2-3% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Place for Mom, the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America, reveals the top-rated senior living communities and in-home care providers honored as Best of Senior Living for 2022

A Place for Mom, the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America, reveals the top-rated senior living communities and in-home care providers honored as Best of Senior Living for 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America, reveals the top-rated senior living communities and in-home care providers honored as Best of Senior Living for 2022. A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 2-3% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones.

“Hundreds of thousands of reviews across aplaceformom.com capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,'' said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. “A Place for Mom’s reviews are an incredibly valuable resource for our new families who are evaluating options and want trusted and reliable feedback to aid in their decision. A common theme across the top reviews is the outstanding level of care and support senior living communities continue to provide.”

Recipients of A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards were chosen based on community reviews from seniors and their families. All award winners boasted an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher throughout the award period – November 2020 – December 2021.

California, Texas, and Florida — all popular retirement destinations — are home to the greatest number of award-winning communities. Still, the awards recognize top providers in nearly every state and several Canadian provinces.

With the largest national network, A Place for Mom is the leading online platform and trusted advisory service, providing a wealth of resources to caregivers navigating senior care. Powered by a national team of local experts, A Place for Mom assists families with personalized senior care guidance across assisted living, memory care, independent living, and home care. For more information, visit aplaceformom.com.

To access hundreds of reviews and find the full list of A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Award winners, visit aplaceformom.com/awards.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation’s leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom’s mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved one across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom is paid by the senior living communities and care providers in its network so its service is provided at no cost to families. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.