Harris Williams Advises Ntiva on its Sale to PSP Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Ntiva, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, on its sale to PSP Partners (PSP). Ntiva is a leading provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services and telecom solutions. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Business Services Group and Technology Group, including Derek Lewis, Anthony Basmajian, Priyanka Naithani, Jenson Dunn and Phil Ashkenaz.

“Ntiva has established itself as an industry leading provider of managed IT services offering a broad range of critical cyber, cloud and IT consulting solutions,” said Anthony Basmajian, a managing director at Harris Williams. “As the industry continues to evolve, small- and medium-sized businesses lacking the required internal resources and expertise are turning to professional outsourced managed IT providers to help navigate today’s technology complexities and increased cybersecurity threats. Ntiva, with its broad suite of IT services, is well positioned to help customers address those challenges.”

“The company thrived in partnership with Southfield Capital, and we are excited to watch Ntiva’s next chapter unfold with PSP,” said Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams. “PSP’s strategic investment will enable Ntiva to further accelerate its technology investments, expand into new verticals and further execute its robust M&A strategy.”

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions. Ntiva’s ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower-middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 million to $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

PSP Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm founded by its Chairman Penny Pritzker, an entrepreneur, civic leader, philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The firm is comprised of a highly experienced team of investment professionals and business builders focused on partnering with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to build market-leading businesses and develop valuable assets.

