Newly Organized STIIIZY and Authentic Cannabis Workers Ratify Historic Statewide Agreement

BLOOMINGTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newly organized cannabis workers at STIIIZY and Authentic retail locations throughout California ratified their first contract as UFCW members last week.

More than 1,200 members of UFCW locals across the state had the opportunity to vote on the statewide contract, which was ratified by an overwhelming margin.

Union negotiators reached the agreement with STIIIZY and Authentic management on Dec. 30. It also covers workers at Flight dispensaries in Northern California.

For more than a decade, the UFCW has been proud to help lead the development and stabilization of the emerging cannabis industry.

“We are invested in helping create a high standard for cannabis workers,” UFCW Local 1167 President Joe Duffle said. “This agreement is historic for the number of workers it covers at one of the most well-known companies in the industry. It’s also the first agreement that benefits workers throughout California immediately.”

Previous California cannabis contracts were negotiated regionally or locally. The new agreement will cover cannabis members of UFCW Locals 5, 135, 324, 770, 1167 and 1428.

The contract’s highlights include competitive, standardized wages with annual increases, quality health care, and workplace protections, among other features such as pension contributions by the employer. It also includes a generous sick leave policy and guarantees of hours.

The UFCW represents tens of thousands of cannabis workers across the United States in dispensaries, labs, delivery services, kitchens, manufacturing facilities, processing plants, grow facilities and more, helping workers secure better wages, protection from unfair discipline, and other great benefits of a union contract.

“This union contract will bring us financial stability and security,” STIIIZY employee Lydia Ibarra said upon learning about the agreement at a union meeting. “I appreciate all of my union sisters and brothers for making it happen."

“I’m excited to vote for my first union contract,” Angel Martinez from STIIIZY said. “With the union having my back, I no longer have to worry about favoritism on the job or being arbitrarily disciplined by management."

“This agreement was a collective effort on behalf of many dedicated union leaders and the employers,” President Duffle said.

“We are honored to be the voice of cannabis workers in California and throughout the country as we push to make career jobs in this new industry.”

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1167 has a membership of approximately 19,500 workers and more than 3,500 retirees throughout the Inland Empire. Its members work in supermarkets, drug stores, health care facilities, warehouses, food preparation plants and other locations. The UFCW represents tens of thousands of cannabis workers across the U.S. who work in dispensaries, labs, delivery, kitchens, manufacturing, processing, grow facilities and more for more than a decade.