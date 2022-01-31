Global Endometriosis Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2021-2030: Current Therapies Leave Significant Unmet Needs & Pipeline Therapies Present Promise in Closing Treatment Gaps - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Endometriosis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The therapeutic market for endometriosis within the 7MM will grow from $1.061B in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% to $2.9B by 2030. In particular, the publisher expects the US market will contribute the most to the endometriosis market sales, accounting for roughly 68% of global sales in both 2020 ($730.65M) and 2030 ($577.1M).

The launch of GnRH antagonists relugolix and linzagolix across the 7MM will be the main drivers of growth during the forecast period. Other major drivers of growth include the launch of Quinagolide, the first endometriosis therapeutic that can treat pain without interfering with ovulation, and increased awareness of endometriosis, which leads to increased diagnosis rates.

The relugolix and linzagolix launch will provide the 5EU and Japanese markets with access to GnRH antagonists for the first time and should also bolster sales of AbbVie's GnRH antagonist Orilissa (elagolix), which is available in the US. Given the novelty of the endometriosis pipeline paired with the decrease in use of existing endometriosis-specific therapeutics, the publisher expects the GnRH antagonist class to account for the majority of global sales by 2030.

The consensus among interviewed physicians regarding the current treatment landscape of endometriosis is that there are several unmet needs that have persisted for decades, and that current marketed therapies are insufficient in treating pain without significant side effects. Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by the publisher highlighted the importance of decreasing diagnosis delays, which can be improved by better diagnostic procedures.

KOLs also discussed the need for a therapeutic that can treat endometriosis-associated pain while not affecting the patient's ability to conceive and treatments that can be used long-term.

Key Highlights

The endometriosis market is currently highly genericized and contains many off-label medications, such as oral contraceptives and NSAIDs, which provide affordable options with limited side effects. These factors create a stiff barrier for entry of novel therapeutics, but pipeline therapeutics will find success due to strong efficacy and safety profiles compared with existing endometriosis marketed therapies.

The awareness surrounding endometriosis has improved over the past few years, but remains an area of concern, according to KOLs. Clinicians, physicians, and the general public all need to be more aware of the signs and symptoms of endometriosis in order to decrease diagnosis delays.

Women suffering from endometriosis wait an average of 7 years between symptom onset and diagnosis, during which time the disease can progress significantly, potentially affecting fertility. This diagnosis delay can be improved not only with increased awareness of endometriosis, but also better diagnostic techniques, such as biomarkers. Endometriosis can only be officially diagnosed via laparoscopy, which is an invasive and costly surgical procedure.

Orilissa was the first novel therapy launched in the endometriosis market in over 10 years when it was marketed in 2018. Thus, there is a need for novel therapies in this space, which should be met by the promising pipeline.

Key Questions Answered

Treatment for endometriosis should improve over the forecast period, but unmet needs remain.

Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 7MM?

Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

Novel GnRH antagonists are being developed, with GnRH antagonists reaching the 5EU and Japan for the first time during the forecast period.

What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

An increasing number of companies are investing in women's health and endometriosis with some entering into large-scale collaborations, such as Evotec and Bayer, in an effort to produce more endometriosis therapies.

Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

What new companies are emerging in the space?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Endometriosis: Executive Summary

1.1 The Endometriosis Market Will Exhibit Considerable Growth Between 2020 and 2030

1.2 Current Therapies Leave Significant Unmet Needs in the Endometriosis Market

1.3 There Is a High Unmet Need for Earlier Endometriosis Diagnosis

1.4 Pipeline Therapies Present Promise in Closing Treatment Gaps

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources Used

4.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.4.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

4.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by Laparoscopy Confirmation Status

4.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by ASRM Stage

4.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by Phenotype

4.4.7 Germany and the UK

4.4.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis Undergoing Laparoscopy

4.4.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis with Comorbidities

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Endometriosis (2020-2030)

4.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

4.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis

4.5.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by Laparoscopy

4.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by Stage

4.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by Phenotype

4.5.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis Undergoing Laparoscopy

4.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis with Comorbidities

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

4.6.3 Limitations of Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of Analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 Key Opinion Leader Insights on Disease Management

6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Noninvasive Diagnostics

7.3 Disease Awareness and Education of Medical Professionals

7.4 More Effective Drugs with Long-Term Safety and Tolerability

7.5 Non-Hormonal Therapies

7.6 Better Understanding of the Disease Etiology and Pathophysiology

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Reformulations and Label Expansion

8.1.2 The Race for the Development of GnRH Antagonists

8.1.3 Development of Novel Non-Hormonal Therapies

8.2 Clinical Trial Design

8.2.1 Pain Scales

8.2.2 Quality of Life Assessment as an Efficacy Tool

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 AbbVie

11.1.2 Bayer

11.1.3 Evotec

11.1.4 Kissei

11.1.5 Pfizer

11.1.6 Additional Companies

11.2 Deal-Making Trends

12 Market Outlook

13 Appendix

Companies Mentione

AbbVie

Ipsen

Neurocrine Biosciences

DebioPharm Group

AstraZeneca

ValiRX

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Pfizer

Kissei Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Gedeon Richter

Evotec

Myovant Sciences

ObsEva

Endoceutics

Astellas

Takeda

Nippon Shinyaku

Teva

