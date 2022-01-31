University of Phoenix Announces Agreement with Casper College

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces a new academic agreement with Casper College that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement allows Casper College students to take advantage of transfer pathways as well as concurrent enrollment for specific degree programs: RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Science in Management, and Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management.

The agreement also allows nursing students at Casper College to save on the cost of their education. Under the agreement, University of Phoenix waives the tuition of every sixth course for Casper College students who enroll in the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Phoenix and provide another accredited transfer option for our students after their associate degree,” stated Dr. Brandon Kosine, vice president of Academic Affairs at Casper College. “Given the frontier nature of Wyoming, having online transfer options not only allows students to work while they finish their chosen degree programs, but also helps retain employees in high-demand jobs.”

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S.

“This new agreement with Casper College opens up opportunities for students to earn degrees related to in-demand industries such as nursing, IT, and healthcare,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “Our goal is to collaborate with community colleges and help busy working adult students make more efficient use of their studies, time, and money to gain the degree they seek for their chosen career path.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students of community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. Additionally, Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) fees have been waived for students going forward; this assessment evaluates on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service and experiences for college credit. It can help students save money and graduate faster.

Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University, and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. For more information about the community college transfer rate, visit www.phoenix.edu/communitycollege.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Casper College

Casper College is one of the largest and most comprehensive community colleges in the region. Students from Wyoming, the United States and beyond attend Casper College. Our students transfer or join the work force having received a quality education. Casper College has more than 140 academic transfer and technical and career programs. Learn more at www.caspercollege.edu/.