MetroNet to Turn Deltona into Florida’s Next Gigabit City Through $35 Million Investment

DELTONA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet today announced that the company will bring ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet directly to homes and businesses throughout the City of Deltona and neighboring communities, including DeBary and Orange City. Deltona marks the third community in Florida that will have access to MetroNet services through a fully funded $35 million investment in the community.

The three-year construction project is set to begin in the summer of 2022, with the first customers able to receive service as early as the fall of 2022. Once completed, Deltona will join the country’s internet elite as a Gigabit City. Only about 40 percent of households in the U.S. have access to symmetrical upload and download gigabit (1,000 mbps) speeds that only fiber optic networks can provide.

“MetroNet is thrilled for Deltona residents and businesses to have access to our future-proof services that will allow sparkling 4k video streaming, glitch-free gaming, crystal-clear virtual meetings, and internet experiences of the future that we can only begin to imagine,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet’s CEO. “MetroNet is proud to soon be able to add Deltona to our growing list of Gigabit Cities.”

Residents and businesses interested in MetroNet services may visit MetroNetInc.com/iwantfiber to indicate interest and to receive updates on construction in their area.

Deltona residents will begin seeing MetroNet trucks throughout the area as pre-construction activities begin. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are identified by ID tags and branded MetroNet vehicles.

Additionally, MetroNet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Deltona area. Those interested in joining the MetroNet team can visit MetroNetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

MetroNet last week announced a merger with Lubbock, Texas-based provider, Vexus Fiber. Together, the two ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic providers now serve homes and businesses in 15 states and more than 150 communities.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 150 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, and New Mexico. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.