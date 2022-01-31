Colgate Women’s Games is Back on Track to Return for 47th Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced that Colgate Women’s Games, the nation's longest-running Track & Field series for girls and young women, is kicking off its 47th season to continue creating pathways for girls and young women to pursue their educational goals and achieve their athletic potential. After postponing the 2021 season due to public health concerns – to protect the safety and well-being of athletes, coaches, staff and fans – Colgate Women’s Games is hosting the competition outdoors this spring and taking rigorous precautions based on the latest medical advice. Athletes, parents, coaches, and fans can sign up now for updates regarding Colgate Women’s Games at www.colgatewomensgames.com. Athletes may apply to compete using the digital entry form on the website starting March 1.

Purpose of Colgate Women’s Games

Colgate Women’s Games was founded in 1974 by Brooklyn’s legendary track coach, the late Fred Thompson, with an emphasis on education and athletic excellence and with the generous support of Colgate-Palmolive, which has remained the program’s title sponsor for nearly 50 years. For decades, Colgate Women’s Games has promoted the transformational power of athletics, mentorship and education to thousands of young female competitors through organized sport. Competitors can earn one of more than 100 educational scholarships awarded by Colgate-Palmolive each year, in $1,000, $500 and $250 denominations based on order of finish in the series.

There is no entry fee to participate or admission charge to attend Colgate Women's Games, as Colgate-Palmolive covers all costs. Every competitor receives a complimentary competitor’s t-shirt, an athletic bag with Colgate personal care products, and a commemorative ribbon for participation.

Impact of Colgate Women’s Games

Each year, Colgate Women’s Games attracts thousands of competitors in elementary school through college and beyond, who all share a passion for teamwork, dedication and personal growth – as well as coaches who share a passion for mentorship. As a result, Colgate Women’s Games has supported thousands of young women to develop successful careers as world-class athletes, doctors, lawyers, teachers and entrepreneurs. Many standout high school competitors have also earned athletic scholarships that allowed them to pay for college. The event has produced 29 athletes who have competed in renowned world-class championships, and has bolstered the careers of hundreds of age-group, collegiate and National Champions.

Colgate Women’s Games inspired track stars like Rainn, Brooke and Tai Sheppard, who were recently the subject of Sisters on Track, the critically-acclaimed documentary about the transformational power of athletics, mentorship, and education, which prominently features Colgate Women’s Games as a formative experience for the Sheppard sisters. Colgate Women’s Games also sponsors the Sisters on Track Social Impact Campaign, which brings the film’s themes to life and focuses on empowering girls across three lanes of impact: Athletics, Mentorship, and Education.

“Colgate Women’s Games is an incubator for developing athletic talent with a proven track record of empowering girls to believe in their ability to achieve lifelong goals on the track and off,” said Cheryl Toussaint, world-class championship medalist and Meet Director, Colgate Women’s Games. “The sport taught me discipline, perseverance and self-determination. My story and the lives of many of the young women who have found a passion for athletics and education through Colgate Women’s Games show the transformative power that Track and Field can have on people.”

Back on Track

Colgate Women’s Games is continuing its mission to empower girls and young women in 2022, kicking off its 47th season this spring with the health and safety of athletes and spectators as its top priority. All competition will be hosted outdoors, and regular consultation with medical professionals will guide additional safety measures.

“The mission of the Colgate Women’s Games is now more important than ever,” said Paula S. Davis, Chief Communications Officer at Colgate-Palmolive. “As we navigate through the ongoing pandemic, Colgate-Palmolive is proud that Colgate Women’s Games is once again back on track. The competition provides a fulfilling experience for our communities and empowers the next generation through educational scholarships, all of which helps fulfill our purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all.”

Competition Details

The series includes two preliminary meets and one semi-final competition which determines finalists who will compete for educational scholarships and trophies at the Finals. All girls grade 1 and above who are enrolled in and attending school, as well as women in college and beyond, are eligible to participate in two events at each preliminary meet. Events include: 100-meter dash, 80-meter hurdles, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run, high jump and shot put, depending on grade division. Medals and ribbons are awarded to top place finishers in each event at preliminary meets and trophies and medals are awarded to semi-finalists.

Key dates for athletes, coaches, parents and fans to mark in their calendars are, as follows:

January 31, 2022: Go to www.colgatewomensgames.com to sign up for updates.

Go to www.colgatewomensgames.com to sign up for updates. March 1, 2022: Complete digital entry form on www.colgatewomensgames.com to be eligible to compete. Completing entry by March 15 is encouraged.

Complete digital entry form on www.colgatewomensgames.com to be eligible to compete. Completing entry by March 15 is encouraged. March 19, 2022: Registration Day held at D’Angelo Center, St. John's University, Queens, New York, where participants pick up their complimentary Competitor’s Packet, which includes a competitor’s shirt and bib number (must be worn during competition) as well as a bag of Colgate-Palmolive health & hygiene products.

Registration Day held at D’Angelo Center, St. John's University, Queens, New York, where participants pick up their complimentary Competitor’s Packet, which includes a competitor’s shirt and bib number (must be worn during competition) as well as a bag of Colgate-Palmolive health & hygiene products. April 3 & April 10, 2022: Preliminary meets held outdoors at DaSilva Field Track, St. John’s University. Same day registration is available prior to meet session - with confirmed digital entry.

Preliminary meets held outdoors at DaSilva Field Track, St. John’s University. Same day registration is available prior to meet session - with confirmed digital entry. April 16, 2022: Semi-Finals meet held outdoors at Icahn Stadium at Randall’s Island Park. Registration is closed for series.

Semi-Finals meet held outdoors at Icahn Stadium at Randall’s Island Park. Registration is closed for series. April 24, 2022: Finals held outdoors at Icahn Stadium at Randall’s Island Park.

For more information on Colgate Women’s Games and to sign up for updates, visit www.colgatewomensgames.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet.