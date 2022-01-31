Thermomix Takes Smart Kitchen Innovation to the Next Level: Introduces Cookidoo Created Recipes and All-New Blade Cover & Peeler

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Widely used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix®, the manufacturer of the digitally-powered all-in-one TM6® cooking appliance, releases two new innovations: Cookidoo® Created Recipes and the Thermomix® Blade Cover & Peeler. Designed to make cooking faster, easier, and more fun, the customer-inspired innovations will revolutionize the way users interact with Thermomix by allowing home cooks to create customized recipes and save substantial time on food preparation. With the launch of these two highly desired advancements, Thermomix reinforces its place as a market frontrunner in smart kitchen technology in 2022 by tapping into consumer insight to bring personalization and product efficacy to the forefront of its offering.

COOKIDOO CREATED RECIPES TAKES PERSONALIZATION TO NEW LEVEL

Launching in the United States today, Created Recipes is a significant software addition to Cookidoo, Thermomix’s official digital recipe portal where users can tap into an ever-growing library of 70,000+ guided cooking recipes developed by brand test kitchens and top chefs from around the world, in addition to digital meal planning tools, and seamless ingredient ordering. With the new software, Thermomix Cookidoo users will be able to fully create and customize their favorite recipes with the following added functionalities:

Personalization : Create your own recipes from scratch using the Created Recipes recipe generator that guides you through the process of inputting ingredients, steps, and Thermomix cooking settings.

: Create your own recipes from scratch using the Created Recipes recipe generator that guides you through the process of inputting ingredients, steps, and Thermomix cooking settings. Inspiration : Manually import recipes from Thermomix Community websites.

: Manually import recipes from Thermomix Community websites. Adaptation : Modify Cookidoo recipes already on the platform to personalize to your tastes.

: Modify Cookidoo recipes already on the platform to personalize to your tastes. Organization: Conveniently add created recipes to your Weekly Meal Planner and Shopping List, and then cook them using the Thermomix TM6.

Created Recipes is available to all Cookidoo subscribers via the Cookidoo Web App and the Thermomix Cookidoo App. Users will find a dedicated tutorial space on Cookidoo which will help them navigate the new Created Recipes feature with ease. Created Recipes will automatically push to the Wi-Fi-connected Thermomix TM6 appliance where users can easily prepare their recipe by following guided instructions on the TM6’s 6.8” display.

“For the first time ever, Thermomix users will teach their Thermomix what they cook,” says Ramona Wahlig, Vice President of Digital Businesses at Thermomix. “Through Cookidoo Created Recipes, the machine’s dynamic platform both offers information, and learns from the home cooks using it. The Thermomix user experience will become an even more dynamic exchange of information and inspiration, as customers can now make their very own personal culinary creativity a reality.”

THE ALL-NEW THERMOMIX BLADE COVER & PEELER: NEWEST MULTIFUNCTION ACCESSORY FOR THE TM6

The all-new Thermomix Blade Cover & Peeler is a true hero in the kitchen for any type of cook and adds peeling to the TM6’s robust offering of 24 culinary functions. Now made in stainless steel, the updated blade cover carries out the arduous task of cleaning, scrubbing, and peeling vegetables and spices such as potatoes, carrots, beets, turmeric, and ginger.

Designed in response to customer and Consultant feedback, the Blade Cover & Peeler is perfect for daily food preparation by helping to save time and minimize food waste. For more ambitious Thermomix users, the Blade Cover & Peeler brings the cooking experience to the next professional level, too. It is the perfect companion for slow-cooking and sous vide dishes, empowering users to achieve the highest authentic and sophisticated cooking results for perfect dish presentation. Thermomix’s latest TM6 model also features a corresponding “Peeler Mode,” where time and speed are set automatically for the user, and a dedicated Cookidoo recipe collection with simple to sophisticated recipes utilizing the new accessory.

“Given the Thermomix is already expertly designed to be one’s very own personal kitchen assistant, the all-new Blade Cover & Peeler enables users to cut prep time even further while offloading some of the more tedious cooking tasks, ultimately leaving more time for other things we love,” says CEO for Thermomix USA & Canada, Fredrik Lundqvist. “With this innovation, we continue to take action on our customer and Consultant feedback and fulfill our brand promise of helping everyone be the cook they aspire to be."

The all-new Blade Cover & Peeler will be available for purchase for $49 at Thermomix.com beginning February 7, or while supplies last.

Of these two new advancements, Lundqvist says, “The Thermomix brand continues to revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety, putting design and digitization front and center, while adding a human component offered by our expert Independent Consultants and customer-driven updates. We know everyone has unique needs and preferences – this new accessory and the new mode perfectly demonstrate that cooking has no limits, and that Thermomix is constantly innovating to foster awesome experiences made effortless.”

About the Thermomix® TM6®

Released in 2019, the TM6 is a digitally powered all-in-one kitchen appliance that performs 24 unique culinary functions and connects to Wi-Fi for a world of guided recipe inspiration through Cookidoo. Where other appliances fall short in delivering complete meals, the TM6 can whisk, chop, steam, sauté, blend, boil, knead and even order groceries from the comfort of a countertop. For more information visit: www.thermomix.com/tm6.

About Thermomix®

Since its inception in 1971, Thermomix has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to a total of 24 unique capabilities with its latest model, Thermomix continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Widely used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix has been transforming kitchens for the past five decades. From amateurs to executive chefs, Thermomix makes achieving culinary feats effortless, with renowned chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Matthew Kenney, Bill Yosses, Antonio Bachour and more praising its functionality. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomix is poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety. For more information visit: www.thermomix.com.