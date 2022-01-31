Grand Rapids Gold, NBA’s Denver Nuggets G League Affiliate, Names FlexIt as an Official Fitness Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexIt, the leading Virtual Personal Training (VPT) provider, is announcing its partnership with the Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

Since 2020, FlexIt has built the world's premier Virtual Personal Training platform, dedicated to providing people with the most holistic approach to their health and wellness goals. Grand Rapids Gold, coached by NBA Champion Jason Terry, is one of the pre-eminent teams in the NBA G League, boasting a top 5 ranking in NBA G League attendance and located in the city touted as best in America for minor league sports by Sports Business Journal. When it comes to health and fitness, both groups possess a shared drive for setting high standards and exceptional performance—making this partnership an ideal union.

The Grand Rapids Gold team will utilize FlexIt’s purpose-built digital platform for virtual workouts, and as an official fitness partner, the FlexIt logo will be seen on the players’ practice jerseys and on the court by both the home and away benches. Grand Rapids Gold players, coaches, and fans will have access to their fitness like never before on the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform.

"We are on a mission to make personalized fitness and nutrition available no matter where you are," says FlexIt CEO Austin Cohen. "Now, we’re excited to share this with Grand Rapids Gold athletes, coaches and fans."

“This partnership is a natural match. FlexIt’s customized approach to fitness brings top tier training to their community of users, and we bring a top tier level of basketball to the G League,” says Jason Terry, one of the most notable coaches in the league’s history. “As a personal user of FlexIt, I’m excited to bring it to the team to take their game to the next level.”

“We’re proud to welcome FlexIt to our team as an official partner,” says Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold. “ The organization’s high caliber of fitness and nutrition offerings match our own and will be valuable additions to our team and our community.”

About FlexIt

FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, facilitates live, on-demand, 1-on-1 personal training sessions with elite certified fitness and wellness professionals. Powered by proprietary technology, FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men's Journal, Men’s Health, Runner’s World and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers with flexible fitness experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and goals. With FlexIt, clients of all experience levels can book and take sessions directly on FlexIt’s website or app with custom features designed and optimized for personal training, such as live drawing, music integration, stopwatch functions, form correction features, custom views for an optimal training experience, and weather condition updates through AccuWeather.

In addition to its hallmark Virtual Personal Training product, FlexIt offers Connected Training™ which enables trainers to design interactive, personalized workouts to complement consumers’ FlexIt fitness programming, FlexItPRO™, a premium invite-only platform, allows users access to premium trainers usually exclusive to celebrities, professional athletes, and other A-list clientele, and FlexIt Nutrition™, which offers customized health products to ensure users follow a holistic wellness plan and achieve maximum results. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/.

About Grand Rapids Gold

The Grand Rapids Gold are a member of the NBA G League and affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. The organization is committed to providing an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community, while also investing in and contributing to the West Michigan community. The team is owned by SSJ Group, LLC. For more information about the organization, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com and follow the team on its social media channels.